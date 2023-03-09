There’s an old movie called “The Manchurian Candidate” where American soldiers are captured in Korea and the Chinese Communists brain wash them. Later, one is nominated as a political party’s Presidential nominee.
That’s never going to happen, but what would it look like if an enemy took control of our government?
First, he’d fill government with other enemies, or at least people who don’t like our country. Then he’d open the borders and import as many un-vetted male military-age foreign nationals as possible. He’d make sure they didn’t have to comply with the health measures he was about to impose upon his own citizens. He’d give them free food, lodging and transportation. As fentanyl — the top cause of death among U.S. adults ages 18-45 — came pouring in, he’d still refuse to close the border.
When a health crisis hit, he’d mandate an array of ineffective and, for many, dangerous treatments and procedures. He’d shut down businesses nationwide, driving unknown hundreds of thousands out of business. He’d exempt select large businesses, making them grow bigger, but fewer, because fewer is easier to control. He’d close schools, stunting the growth, well being and education of an entire generation of future citizens. He’d encourage drag shows for impressionable and often confused children, then provide money to enable them to surgically mutilate themselves.
He’d claim to be a uniter while sowing discord and hatred among his citizens based upon their race, gender and religion. He’d promote the use of racist theories in schools and in the military that taught soldiers and children to distrust and hate each other based upon their skin color. Those objecting would be dishonorably discharged if in the military, and threatened with holding back funds for free lunches for poor kids if a school board. If you were a parent, he’d label you a domestic terrorist, have you investigated by the FBI and other intelligence services, and kicked off social media.
He would pass regulations and laws when possible, making it hard or even impossible to use our own abundant energy supplies, while encouraging other, often hostile countries to increase their own production. He’d increase reliance on inefficient and untrustworthy “renewable energy” for which many of the components are sourced from countries hostile to us.
He’d sell off whatever emergency stockpiles of energy we had. He’d give away whatever stockpiles of weapons and ammunition we had to a country that does not concern us, and continue even after his own generals warned we didn’t have enough for ourselves. He’d do this knowing he’d drive a powerful country into the arms of our greatest enemy. He’d allow enemy spy devices to hover over our military installations and traverse our entire country before finally shooting them down, after they had completed their mission. He’d order his generals to take time away from training and give it to divisive, racist indoctrination, and order them to take money away from weapons, ammo and training and spend it on expensive sex change hormones and surgery so anyone can “transition” for free.
We’re sure he’d think of more, so it’s a relief to know a Manchurian Candidate can’t happen because that’s a pretty scary list.
There’s another movie, “Universal Soldier” with Kurt Russell. Russell captures an enemy vehicle and drives it toward another enemy vehicle to ram it off a cliff. The enemy sees him and radios to him, “alter course.” Russell radios back, “Roger, altering course,” and keeps coming while the enemy turns back to shooting people. He looks again and Russell is still coming. He radios again, “Turn left and engage,” and goes back to shooting. Russell radios back, “Roger, turning left and engaging” and keeps coming. The next time the enemy looks, it’s just in time to see Russell slam into him and send him to his death.
It’s a good lesson: don’t listen to what they say, watch what they do.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]