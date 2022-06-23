I have been largely absent from the streets of New Bethlehem for several months. I had some dental work done and didn’t want to frighten children with my gargoyle smile. I’m ready to inflict myself on the populace again, but I’ve kept mildly busy promoting our area in other ways since late last year.
Sometimes we take our home area for granted. The Pennsylvania Wilds organization does a fine job of promoting our rivers, streams, trails, breathtaking vistas and small-town businesses, but there is nothing like a series of photographs shared on social media to grab outsiders’ attention.
There is a Facebook page owned by Jackson Township Historic Preservation that shares a metric ton of vintage photos from various Western Pennsylvania towns. The creator of the group lives in Mineral Point, Cambria County, but grew up in the Mundys Corner area west of Ebensburg.
Recently, he or she shared a long series of early photos of New Bethlehem, Foxburg, Brookville and other towns in the greater L-V coverage area. Simply put, the Jackson Township page showed us some alternate views of our towns that even the well-informed members of the Redbank Valley Historical Society were surprised by.
While we locals swooned over the older photos, friends from as far away as Alberta, Canada, were over the moon. It probably doesn’t help that they see an awful lot of modern-day pictures of our festivals and outdoor recreational opportunities.
I don’t know. The Alberta folks are getting on in years and are of a mind to leave their Canadian homestead and move south.
Um, this is kind of embarrassing, but they chuckle over our Pennsylvania wintertime laments. Our winter months sound like a sun-filled vacation to them. Needless to say, I’m quietly promoting our area as a retirement site because they would make fine additions to our region.
Other viewers of the photos have less-obvious motives for learning about the L-V coverage area.
Somehow a series of Foxburg photos caught the attention of a science-fiction writer who I met a decade and a half ago. He popped up one recent day and started quizzing me about the town. I suspect that he had written himself into a corner and needed a way to write himself out again.
I have no idea what Tom will do with Foxburg and its environs. Once upon a time, I researched something for him on a fact-checking mission. As payment, I appeared as an admittedly obscure sociologist aboard a spacecraft in one of his novels.
There’s a reason that I mentioned the ongoing investigation into UFOs some months ago. There are folks making money from the topic, ya know.
Now, I am not an expert on the western parts of Clarion and Armstrong counties, but I can change that a little bit. Back when I was in high school, those areas were usually sports rivals and we stayed away from them. Fifty years later, I’ve found some amazingly nice people from those towns.
I will exclude a female from a town in the A-C Valley district I ran into some years ago at a social event. Notice the use of “female” instead of “lady.” My town is still marginally bigger than hers — neener, neener, neener.
That was a petty cheap shot. I need another cup of coffee.
So, anyway, last week I rambled on about having a series of staycations in the foreseeable future. Foxburg, St. Petersburg and Callensburg may get a daylong visit one of these days. I’ll call it a fact-finding mission in case my friend needs details for a fictional spaceport or something.
I’m pretty much retired at this point, but I still feel guilty about going somewhere just to goof off. The feeling is even worse now that gas prices are through the roof and getting worse. Still, you have to do what you can, with what you have, right where you are.
With the way the economy is going, that attitude of making the most of what you have on hand is going to be useful. Supporting our local businesses is one of the best things we can do right now. Grabbing a bite of lunch at a struggling out-of-the-way restaurant during a day trip sounds downright noble these days.
It probably isn’t, but I have to do something with all this pent-up energy. Recent columns have been rather strange as a result.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]