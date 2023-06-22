On June 9, 2023 a 37-count criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump was unsealed in the U.S. District Court in Miami. It claimed that Trump willfully retained hundreds of classified documents, showed at least one to a reporter, lied to prosecutors and conspired to prevent the documents’ return to the Biden administration.
The indictment relies heavily upon testimony by Trump’s own lawyers. Attorney client privilege? Trump doesn’t get that, he’s special — or something.
Obama appointed-D.C. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled in an order under seal that attorney-client privilege didn’t apply to Trump because of the so-called crime-fraud exception. Judge Howell has extensive experience with former President Trump since she also oversaw the Russia hoax allegation and the 2020 Capital riot cases.
“The Crime-Fraud Exception to the Attorney-Client Privilege applies only when a client is in the process of committing a crime or planning to commit a crime. Some of the crimes that often arise in this context include crimes that are meant to obstruct an investigation or ongoing prosecution. A client might tell an attorney about their intent to tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence of a crime.”
Set aside the concern expressed by some that a Democratic-appointed judge and Democratic Department of Justice special prosecutor improperly violated attorney-client privilege and used President Trump’s own defense lawyers as a weapon against him. You know, a guy who is the leading contender running for president against the Democratic attorney general’s boss. That will be decided on appeal if it gets that far.
The real question is: What if keeping the documents is not a crime or what if Trump did not have criminal intent?
When President Trump left the White House he was still president, and under Article 2, Section 2 of the Constitution, he was commander-in-chief. As such, he had authority to declassify any document he wanted and store them in the Secret Service protected, fortress-like Mar-a-Lago. As secretary of state, Hillary Clinton did not have authority to declassify the top secret documents she kept on an unguarded computer in the bathroom of her home. As senator and then vice president, Joe Biden did not have authority to declassify the top secret documents he kept in his unguarded garage.
Yet neither have been charged. (Democrats, who hate it when their hypocrisy and double standards are exposed, created the term “whataboutism,” as if that excuses it.)
Left wing legal experts point out there is a detailed, demanding process to declassify documents. However, presidents, including George Bush and Barrack Obama, have always exempted themselves from these processes by executive order.
President Trump had a standing order that declassified any material he removed from the White House to take to Mar-a-Lago or other locations. We don’t know if it was in writing or oral, or if it was disclosed to the FBI. We do know it existed, because otherwise we have to believe Trump, who knows how intensely Democrats hate him, intentionally exposed himself to criminal prosecution by his enemies. That doesn’t pass the laugh test.
There are no court decisions on the scope of a president’s declassification authority. We do know President Trump claimed the right to declassify material unilaterally and orally, not after he was indicted, but at the beginning of his term in office. Taken together, that means there is no legal authority to charge Trump with anything because he did not have classified documents in his possession.
So Trump willfully retained unclassified documents. He showed an unclassified document to a reporter. He didn’t lie to prosecutors. He conspired to prevent unclassified documents from being returned to the Biden administration.
So what? None of that’s a crime.
Violating attorney-client privilege. Blatant double standards of justice. No legal authority. Whether you like Trump or not, understand this: If they can do it to him, they can do it to anyone.
Who’s next?
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Joseph M. Lewis the author of "Separation of Church and State" and "The Diaries of Pontius Pilate."]