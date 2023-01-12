Below are our Book Memorials for the third and fourth quarters of 2022 at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg.
If you submitted memorials and do not see them here, rest assured we are continuing to search for quality materials to fulfill the requested selections you indicated, and we will include them in the next quarter. Thank you!
2022 Third Quarter Memorials
• In memory of Dick Adams, given by Greg, Debbie, Owen and Austin Adams, “Riders of the Purple Sage” by Zane Grey.
Monetary Donations
• Given by Mary J. Traver, in memory of grandmother, Elzora Mohney.
• Given by Mary J. Traver, in memory of father, Bud Mohney, on his 98th birthday (Aug. 20th, 2022).
2022 Fourth Quarter Book Memorials
• In memory of Marie Koch, given by Walter and Sharon Flick, “The Lady’s Mine: A Novel” by Francine Rivers; “Finding Home” by Karen Kingsbury; “Never Grow Up” by Karen Kingsbury; and “Adventure Awaits” by Karen Kingsbury.
• In memory of James Smith, given by Chuck and Peg Berlin, and Kim Hunsberger, “The Why & How of Woodworking: A Simple Approach to Making Meaningful Work” by Michael Pekovich.
• In memory of K.G. Ries, given by Connie Graham, “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham.
• In memory of George Best, given by Edward A. Greenawalt, “The Ultimate Guide to Calling, Rattling, and Decoying Whitetails” by Kathy Etling.
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher – On the Same Page Book Club will feature “The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont. Our February pick is also a 2022 Editor’s Choice on Amazon, the synopsis of which you can read below:
“In 1925, Miss Nan O’Dea infiltrated the wealthy, rarefied world of author Agatha Christie and her husband, Archie. In every way, she became a part of their life — first, both Christies. Then, just Archie. Soon, Nan became Archie’s mistress, luring him away from his devoted wife, desperate to marry him. Nan’s plot didn’t begin the day she met Archie and Agatha. It began decades before, in Ireland, when Nan was a young girl. She and the man she loved were a star-crossed couple who were destined to be together — until the Great War, a pandemic, and shameful secrets tore them apart. Then acts of unspeakable cruelty kept them separated. What drives someone to murder? What will someone do in the name of love? What kind of crime can someone never forgive? Nina de Gramont’s brilliant, unforgettable novel explores these questions and more.”
The discussion date is still to be determined, so check back for more updates!
A Novel Idea Book Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. at Eccles-Lesher Library to feature “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King — our first book of 2023, and a 2022 Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Best Fantasy!
Early in the Pandemic, King asked himself: “What could you write that would make you happy?”
“As if my imagination had been waiting for the question to be asked, I saw a vast deserted city — deserted but alive. I saw the empty streets, the haunted buildings, a gargoyle head lying overturned in the street. I saw smashed statues (of what I didn’t know, but I eventually found out). I saw a huge, sprawling palace with glass towers so high their tips pierced the clouds. Those images released the story I wanted to tell.”
Legendary storyteller Stephen King goes into the deepest well of his imagination in this spellbinding novel about a 17-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war, and the stakes could not be higher — for that world or ours.
Join us in January for this discussion!
A Novel Idea Book Club will then meet on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab. This Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Best Fantasy (2020) is our pick for the month of February.
Check out the synopsis from Goodreads: France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, and a dazzling adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world. But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name.
Join us on the last Thursday in February for a discussion on this historical, romantic fantasy.
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, Jan. 24 at noon — CareerLink Workshop featuring PA CareerLink & WIOA Program Overview. The purpose of this workshop is to hear an overview of all the services offered through the PA CareerLink, including the WIOA Program and its eligibility requirements.
• Tuesday, Feb. 28 at noon — CareerLink Workshop featuring Mastering the PA CareerLink Website. The purpose of this workshop is to learn to easily access and understand the most useful parts of the PA CareerLink site to complete a successful job search.
To register for any of these events, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
Winter Hours at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesdays and Sundays.