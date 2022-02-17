“Oh. It’s you again. I thought you’d gone.”
That’s a line from a movie that popped into my head this past week while watching news coverage on the Ukraine situation. The Russian bear came out of hibernation and, yes, it’s cranky as ever. I suspect that it’s really a hyena in drag.
That has to be one of the more creative insults ever thrown at Vladimir Putin. Feel free to share it with your friends.
I’m speaking from the place of an American kid who grew up during the icier parts of the Cold War. My daughter was a little girl when the saber rattling grew too loud for comfort a couple of times in the ‘80s.
A pop-culture favorite at the time was Sting’s song, “Russians.” The refrain went, “I hope the Russians love their children, too.”
Fortunately, the erstwhile Evil Empire fell apart within three years, 1988 through 1991. For a while, we all breathed a little easier, right up until Vladimir Putin replaced Boris Yeltsin. And then we realized that the old Soviet Union had merely gone underground for a while.
I try to look at things from the Russian perspective. It has to be an awful thing to watch your country fragment into a dozen or more pieces, kind of playing well together but not really. A couple of them started flirting with your former enemy and seemed to be leaning toward a more serious relationship.
Imagine Florida breaking up with the U.S. and starting to date Cuba, or Texas trying to rejoin Mexico. It boggles the mind, doesn’t it? So, this may well explain in part Putin’s bid to bring Ukraine back into the fold.
Or maybe he’s still the same old evil ex-KGB bureaucrat and is behaving as we should have expected him to.
Whatever the case may be, Putin won’t be getting any dinner invitations from me. It’s hard to like a guy who is bent on dragging us back into the bad old days of taking note of fallout-shelter signs and duck-and-cover drills at school.
We are heading back to the mindset of 60 years ago and this is not progress. I don’t know about you, but this cheeses me off to no end.
I’m a hardheaded realist in most ways and definitely know that having a strong national military is necessary for our survival. And then there’s the humanist in me who thinks about what all that funding could buy the families struggling to survive while working three or more jobs.
The same thing holds true for Russians, Ukrainians and, God bless us every one, the Bulgarians.
And then there are creatures such as Putin. Things aren’t going that well for the Russian Federation on the domestic front and people are grousing about the economy. War often fixes an ailing economy but without regard to what happens afterward.
Does this sound familiar? The Second World War brought an end to the Great Depression. Unfortunately, it broke the world in the process.
It’s this kind of thing that makes me roll my eyes when folks start nattering on about how those Russians and Chinese need to be taught a lesson. Or how maybe a civil war would be a good thing for the U.S.
Ask any veteran who served in Iraq about that one. He or she knows the meaning of civil war better than anyone. Regressing to the 1960s is bad enough, and we don’t need a replay of the 1860s.
Some things are best left in the past. Josh and I have had conversations about the things we have found in past issues of The L-V. We have come to the conclusion that maybe the good old days weren’t all that great.
There was nothing good about growing up during the Cold War. Yes, most of the folks in my age bracket remember the ‘60s and ‘70 as being a great time to be a kid, but I have this little dark thing squiggling at the back of my mind. Maybe those good times just distracted us from what was really going on in the world.
But from the look of the Ukraine situation, we aren’t quite back to the good old days of the Cold War at present. All the same, watch the news and read the newspaper. Since 2020, we know how things can turn on a dime.
I wish Vladimir Putin would grow up and let the rest of us get some sleep. I wish he’d just go home and stay there.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]