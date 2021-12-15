This month, we are going to look at sort of a random list of issues that are facing us as Christmas approaches. Some of them are pretty rough on the old Christmas spirit.
We might as well start off with an old standby, the COVID. Fauci, who has lost all of my respect, is always coming up with new ways to keep us under the government’ s thumb. He seems to be working on ways to wreck yet another Christmas. New variants just seem to be cropping up all the time. How many shots will it take until he is satisfied. I have the vaccine and the booster. I think that is all I will have.
In Australia, they have now come up with internment camps for those who are not vaccinated. This amounts to concentration camps, albeit absent the brutality of the Nazis. It is still an unjust deprivation of freedom. It makes one wonder if something like that will happen here. I must reiterate that I got the vaccine, but it was my choice to do so.
Just when we thought we had heard the last of Hillary Clinton, she has popped up again. This time, she tearfully read what would have been her acceptance speech if she had won the 2016 election. She lost. Why can’t she just let it go? I guess her narcissism prevents it. She just cannot accept the fact that the American people just don’t want her.
Of course, we have the case of Jussie Smollett, who I guess is some sort of actor. He faked a hate crime. When I first read the story, I felt sorry for him. I thought he was just a guy getting a sandwich who got the snot beaten out of him. Then, it came out that it was all a staged fake. Now, I hope they throw the book at him.
Christmas should be a time of peace and love. Now, sadly, it seems to be becoming a time of violence and discord. A guy in Wisconsin drove through a group of Christmas paraders, killing six people, including a little kid. To make matters worse, the guy should have been in jail, but was released on a small bail. Another idiot set fire to a Christmas tree in New York City, and was released with no bail.
Here is another good one. More and more often we don’t see reference to pregnant women. Instead, they say pregnant people. What is that about? Only women can become pregnant, and I suspect that most pregnant women are not offended by the term pregnant women. This woke business is getting totally out of hand.
Now, let’s look at inflation. The administration says that the economy is booming because people are spending more than before. Of course they are. Prices are higher. A kid who got a mercy grade of a D in my economics class would understand that. Inflation is out of control, but so many are refusing to admit it.
I feel as though I should mention a theory that seems crackpot. That is that the Democrats want to get rid of Kamala Harris so that they can appoint Michele Obama as vice-president, to become president after they remove Biden. Right now, this seems far fetched but, who knows. It seems like anything can happen nowadays.
One must wonder what will come of the case of the kid who shot a would be pizza shop robber in the face, as the guy was beating up on his dad, and maybe would have killed him. I suspect that the robber will be idolized while the kid will be demonized. You have to ask yourself what you would do if it was your dad?
I know that this is a bit negative for this time of year. I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone, Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, a very Merry Christmas! This is a time to come together and celebrate the birth of Jesus.