“Mama, where is God?” Kenny asked.
His question sent her mind whirling. Kendra and her son were not always on the same page when questions came up. Just a few days ago, he had asked where he came from. She thought he was too young for the “birds and bees” discussion, so she had told him she was busy, and he could wait until Daddy came home. When Keith arrived, she asked him what he thought they ought to do.
“Let’s see,” he replied, and called Kenny to come downstairs. “I heard you had some questions today,” he stated. “What did you want to know?”
“Oh,” Kenny answered, “there was a new kid in school today, and he said he came from Ohio. Then Billy said he came from Texas, and I just wondered where I came from.”
How easy it is to make a simple question complicated! On the other hand, if the question really is complicated, a simple answer can fall flat.
Finally, Kendra decided to start with simple and see if more would be needed. “God’s in Heaven,” she said. “Why are you asking.?”
“Well, I thought Heaven was, like, up in the sky,” Kenny responded, “but in church this morning, the preacher said, ‘Let’s look to God in prayer,’ and almost everybody looked down. There were a few people who reached their hands up toward the sky, but only a couple of them really looked up. Most of them still looked down. I just wondered if He is up in the sky or somewhere like in the basement of the church. I’ve heard people say the church is God’s house. Does God live in the basement?”
“No,” Kendra answered. “When we bow our heads, we are not looking toward where God is, we are showing respect and worship for Him. God is everywhere you have ever been or will ever be. He is also everywhere you have never been or will never be. He is everywhere.”
Sometimes we also, may wonder where God is. We pray about a difficult situation, but it becomes even more difficult. We pray for peace and find our lives filled with turmoil and pain. We see innocent children caught between combatants in war or suffering the effects of a devastating tornado. We see arrogant, egotistical people steamrolling their way into positions of power which they use to oppress others. We wonder where God is that He does not see and correct the problems.
Job certainly did not understand why he had such problems. His friend, Zophar, asked him. “Can you search out the deep things of God? Can you find out the limits of the Almighty? They are higher than heaven — what can you do? Deeper than Sheol — what can you know? Their measure is longer than the earth and broader than the sea,” (Job 11:7-9 NKJV).
The truth is, God never promised we would not have problems. He only promised His love would be with us. God is not confined to a throne up in the sky. We never have to go somewhere to find Him, and there is no way we can ever hide from Him. “‘Can anyone hide himself in secret places, so I shall not see him?’ says the Lord; ‘Do I not fill heaven and earth?’ says the Lord,” (Jeremiah 23:24 NKJV). As the scripture says, God does fill all of heaven and all of earth.
God is too big to fit in one building, however huge it may be. As Luke wrote, “However, the Most High does not dwell in temples made with hands, as the prophet says: ‘Heaven is My throne, and earth is My footstool. What house will you build for Me? says the Lord, or what is the place of My rest? Has My hand not made all these things?’” (Acts 7:48-50).
If you search on the internet to ask, “How big is God?” you can find numerous sermons, and at least one book and one song on the subject. Many of them phrase the question a little differently: “How big is your God?” I am sure God is even bigger than we can imagine. He is so big He is “able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think.” (See Ephesians 3:20-21.)
He is so big we will find Him anywhere we go. David made it clear that we cannot escape God’s presence. He wrote, “Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence? If I ascend into heaven, You are there; If I make my bed in hell, behold, You are there. If I take the wings of the morning, and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, even there Your hand shall lead me, and Your right hand shall hold me,” (Psalm 139:7-10 NKJV).
God is big enough to be everywhere and powerful enough to do anything. He is “able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever.” (See Ephesians 3:20-21.)
Where is God? If you have accepted the salvation Jesus bought for you on the cross at Calvary, He is above you, below you, behind you, in front of you, beside you, surrounding you, and in you.
•
The God Who Sees
Sometimes I feel invisible,
Like no one knows I’m there.
My life is filled with heartache,
And no one even cares.
I cry instead of sleeping
And struggle through the day,
So lost, alone, and hopeless
It’s even hard to pray.
But I know God feels the sorrow
That drives me to my knees.
He’s the God of love and mercy;
He is “The God Who Sees.”
He alone can know my sadness;
He alone can know my grief,
And His love will flow around me
Bringing faith and joy and peace.
•
Bible Verses
Ephesians 3:20-21 (NKJV) — Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen.