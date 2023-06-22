Several years ago, there was a TV show called “Petticoat Junction.” In one episode a person wanted a train ticket. The man behind the counter took off the hat he was wearing and grabbed another before he went to the train station window. He had barely finished selling them the ticket before someone else stepped up to the post office window. He quickly changed hats again and sold them a stamp. He had to change hats again when a customer wanted some canned food. For several minutes he kept changing hats and moving to various positions until he started getting confused about which hat he should be wearing for which position.
We may not change hats to indicate the role we are playing at different times or places, but people often do compartmentalize their lives without even realizing it. There are some people who seem to be Christian at church on Sunday morning. They dress, speak and act just the way they think a church member should. Maybe they even lead a Sunday School class or sing in the choir.
On that same afternoon, they may be a very different person at the ballgame. What they have chosen to wear in public verges on risqué. The words they scream at the officials, the rude way they treat people around them, and their whole demeanor shouts they are not the same person they were in the morning.
When they go to work the next day, they may put on another identity. They are expected to dress well and act professionally while dealing with clients, but shady practices that increase company profits are very acceptable. Breakroom vulgarity and off-color jokes are just a part of the work-day character.
On the way home, another personality emerges. Words shouted and signals flashed at other drivers make it clear that the bumper stickers about peace and love on the back of the car don’t apply inside it.
At home, they may become an even different person. “Little pitchers have big ears” and sometimes even bigger spouts, so words are used more carefully around the children. On social media, however, whatever offensiveness comes to mind can be spewed out. Stores can be cheated with false claims. The IRS need never know they are working a second job and getting paid in cash. “It’s okay,” they tell themselves. “Everybody does it.”
Such a person does not have integrity. Integrity demands being honest and having strong moral principles. Although some people may appear to be so on Sunday morning, that can be just a façade. Their real disposition is broken up into inconsistent parts that show up as circumstances change.
The words integrity and integrated have the same root. A person who has integrity must have a character that is integrated — whole and unified — not broken into various manifestations depending on the situation. Integrity is not as changeable as a hat. It can’t be put on just for certain hours and left in the closet the rest of the time.
King David was not perfect, but he had integrity. When he knew he had sinned, he prayed, “For Your name’s sake, O Lord, pardon my iniquity, for it is great,” (Psalm 25:11 NKJV). Then he asked, “Let integrity and uprightness preserve me, for I wait for You,” (Psalm 25:21 NKJV).
Asaph wrote a psalm in which he meditated on the history of Israel and referred to David’s integrity. He said, “He also chose David His servant, and took him from the sheepfolds; From following the ewes that had young He brought him, to shepherd Jacob His people, and Israel His inheritance. So he shepherded them according to the integrity of his heart, and guided them by the skillfulness of his hands,” (Psalm 78:70-72 NKJV).
There are many proverbs showing the importance of integrity. “He who walks with integrity walks securely, but he who perverts his ways will become known,” (Proverbs 10:9 NKJV). “The integrity of the upright will guide them, but the perversity of the unfaithful will destroy them,” (Proverbs 11:3 NKJV). “The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him,” (Proverbs 20:7 NKJV). “Better is the poor who walks in his integrity than one perverse in his ways, though he be rich,” (Proverbs 28:6 NKJV).
One of the proverbs agrees with some of Paul’s teachings. It says, “Better is the poor who walks in his integrity than one who is perverse in his lips and is a fool,” (Proverbs 19:1 NKJV). In his letter to Titus, Paul urges him to have “sound speech that cannot be condemned, that one who is an opponent may be ashamed, having nothing evil to say of you.” (See Titus 2:6-8.)
Paul also wrote, “And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” (Colossians 3:17 NKJV). Every action, every word, everything about our lives should be pleasing to Jesus so we can do everything in His name. There should never be a disconnect between who we are in church and who we are in the supermarket or on social media.
We will certainly need the Holy Spirit’s help to have that kind of integrity.
•
The Spirit’s Power
Every moment, every hour
As we struggle through our days,
How we need the Holy Spirit!
How our souls must sing His praise!
On our own, we’re weak and hopeless.
We need God to help us through.
Only by the Spirit’s power
Can our hearts stand strong and true.
In His light, we can see clearly.
By His strength we shape our days.
When, by faith, we stay connected,
We’ll sing joy and hope and praise.
With God’s power flowing through us,
We can hope and love and live
Learning from the Holy Spirit
Blessings God’s love wants to give.
Yes, we need to stay connected
To the power from above
For it’s in the Spirit’s power
We can live and laugh and love.
•
Bible Verses
Titus 2:6-8 (NKJV) — Likewise, exhort the young men to be sober-minded, in all things showing yourself to be a pattern of good works; in doctrine showing integrity, reverence, incorruptibility, sound speech that cannot be condemned, that one who is an opponent may be ashamed, having nothing evil to say of you.