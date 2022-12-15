Recently, I, along with my son and one of his conservative friends had an interesting conversation. During the conversation, his friend said that we may now be the ones who do not belong, and that we could be the minority on the outskirts of our society.
That suggestion hit me hard, and I began to wonder about the same thing. Perhaps what is happening in our society today is not a fluke. Maybe the society, or even the world, has changed. There is indeed some evidence to that effect.
Let’s start with the case of basketball player Brittney Griner. Here is a woman who hates this country. She has demonstrated her hatred in many ways. Due to what appears to be an extreme sense of privilege, she took illegal drugs into Russia, in defiance of their laws, and was arrested and eventually sent to prison.
What did our government do? They traded a genuine terrorist, who was responsible for the loss of American lives, in return for Griner’s release. Even worse, they left behind a Marine veteran, who served this country, to rot in a Russian prison. The really sad part is that many, many people are celebrating the situation, and giving Griner some bizarre sort of hero status.
It makes me wonder if I really belong anymore, as I consider the whole thing to be an outrage. A teachers’ union leader even said that it was necessary to give her priority because she is black, female and gay. What kind of thinking is that? Are the “wokes” now in the majority in our society?
Not really so long ago, at election time, politicians ran on issues such as improving the economy, maintaining our military, law and order etc. Now, they run on issues such as abortion right up until birth, defunding and/or disbanding the police, transgender rights, LGBTQ issues, releasing murderers into society and other radical positions. Perhaps the saddest aspect of the situation is that they win elections on these platforms. We have a classic example here in Pennsylvania with John Fetterman. Once again, I wonder if I, and those who are of a similar mindset, really belong, or have we become an ostracized minority?
One outstanding example of the consequences of the aforementioned is the crime rate in Democrat-controlled cities. Murders have become an everyday occurrence. Shoplifting has, for all intents and purposes, been legalized, as long as you don’t steal over a thousand dollars worth of merchandise. I used to enjoy a trip to Pittsburgh to shop. Not anymore. The rampant violence keeps me away.
One of the biggest ironies is that, in a time of ever-increasing violence, the Democrats want to disarm law-abiding citizens. Turning murderers loose on a defenseless population defies all logic, yet people are voting for it. I know it is an old cliche, but guns don’t kill people. People do.
The border crisis, if we even still have a border, has exploded at an apocalyptic rate. Even if the border were to be completely closed right now, would that be enough? What about the millions of illegals already here. One can’t help but think that it is too late.
Our energy situation is nothing short of appalling. American energy production has been curtailed, so that we can pay ridiculous prices to countries who hate us. Yet, people voted for ridiculously high prices of gasoline, diesel fuel and other forms of energy. Once again, it makes many of us question our sense of belonging.
Many people voice concerns about the impending collapse of our society. Could it be that it has already happened?
Despite all the difficulties, it is still Christmastime. I would like to unashamedly and unabashedly wish everyone a Merry Christmas.