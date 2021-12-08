About this time of year, you are hearing that good old favorite Christmas song, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Very normal for Americans to think about Santa’s impending arrival long about now. However, in other parts of the world, some strange and even frightening characters are making their way to the local towns. Let’s investigate.
Last Christmas, I was watched a documentary on YouTube by Real Stories called “The Legends of Santa” (Christmas Documentary). It told about Christmas celebrations around the world and the characters who bring the toys. I was surprised that there were many so many variations of gift bringers.
In Germany, it is popular for the “Christ Child” to bring the gifts on Christmas Eve. In German it is the Christkindl, which, if you say very fast it becomes Kris Kringle.
However, the Christkindl who brings presents to German children is not a small boy. Instead, the Christkindl is represented by a beautiful, angelic blond woman who visits the homes of families on Christmas Eve.
In Spain, the three wise men bring the gifts to good little children on January 6, the day the wise men are traditionally believed to have visited little Jesus. Spanish children leave their shoes out hoping the wise kings will fill them with gifts.
The Italians have an old woman named Befana delivering gifts to the children on Epiphany Eve (January 5). Much like the Russian character of Baboushka, she searches for the Christ child. She leaves gifts for good children because the Christ child can be found in each of them. Naughty children might wake up to clumps of coal, onions or garlic.
The Russians have adopted New Year’s Day for the day of gift giving. It is on the first day of the year that Grandfather Frost and the his granddaughter, the Snow Maiden, visit homes and bring gifts to the children.
As a comic side note, the reason why Grandfather Frost must be accompanied by his granddaughter is so she can prevent him from drinking too much vodka during the course of the evening. Unfortunately, she is not always successful in her task and sometimes must be carried home as well.
The nation of Hungary has one of the most frightening Christmas traditions and that is a visit from the monster, Krampus. As you might suspect, Krampus is a creature who comes for the children who have been naughty.
Originating from pagan legend, Krampus is “a half goat and half demon creature.” He has a long pointed tongue and fangs. He wears a cowbell around his neck, so people can hear the bell and run away, and just like the ghost of Jacob Marley, Krampus travels around with long chains trailing behind him. He often has a sack on his back to take the bad children away.
On a lighter note, Hungary also has a tradition of the Christ child delivering gifts with a band of angels accompanying him.
Christmas is not very popular in Japan, but Mr. Santa does make an appearance in some places. There is also a Buddhist Monk, St. Hoteiosho, who rewards good children with gifts.
During the new year celebrations, Seven Lucky Gods are supposed to sail through the heavens in their treasure ship and arrive at earthly ports to bring prosperity and good luck in the new year.
Iceland has some very unique Christmas traditions. Not only do they celebrate for a whole 26 days, but instead of Santa Claus, they have 13 trolls or “Yule Lads” who bring gifts. The Yule Lads begin to come down from the mountains on December 11. So between that date and Christmas day, the children leave their shoes by a window each night to make sure the Yule Lads don’t forget them.
Good children find nice things in their shoes, but naughty children get a rotten potato.
The Yule Lads live high in the mountains with their father, Leppaluoi, and mother, Gryla, who cooks bad children in a big pot and eats them. Even the family black cat will eat you if you don’t get new clothes for Christmas. Icelandic children have powerful motivations to be good.
In the Netherlands, Sinterklaas has a helper named “Black Peter.” This helper is dressed in colorful Moorish costume of the 16th century era. This includes lace ruffles and a feather in his cap. He also carries a sack that originally was for carrying bad children off to Spain, but these days the bag is full of candy that he tosses to the children.
Sweden has a Christmas gnome called Jultomten who brings gifts to children. He does not slide down chimneys. He simply knocks at the door and delivers the gifts. This little elf-like man (The Tomte) is thought to watch over the farm and makes sure the animals are treated well. On Christmas Eve children leave a bowl of porridge on the front steps for the Tomte to eat. He lives in the forest and his reindeer do not fly.
There was also a Christmas Goat and for many years people would wear a goat mask when delivering gifts. Yule goats are usually made of straw and symbolize a bountiful harvest. Although the goat has retired from gift bringing, many goat Christmas ornaments and decorations can still be found in Swedish homes.
While it might be nice to be visited by the Christ child and a group of angels or the three wise kings, I certainly wouldn’t want to meet Krampus or the Yule Lads’ crazy family. If I had to choose among them all, I would still prefer to have America’s good old fashioned Santa Claus come to my town.