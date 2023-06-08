I nattered a bit last week about the heightened fire risk the area is facing this spring. Things have not improved in the past seven days and are probably worse.
According to the weather experts, our part of the hemisphere is now experiencing an early El Nino event. Yep, the lowercase “n” needs a tilda above it, but bless me if I can find it among the special characters on my computer. Anyway, it’s supposed to be hot and dry for a while.
The funny thing is, La Nina (also requiring a nonexistent tilda-en) produced the same effects recently. There’s no way to win this climate-guessing game, so we’re better off sticking our hands out a window for a personalized forecast.
People are funny. Modern-day folks are sure that this is the first unusually hot and dry spell in the history of the world. The Dust Bowl era wasn’t all that long ago, less than than a hundred years.
I’m not going to worry a lot until I see dust storms dropping Midwestern soil on our streets, but it’s a good idea to keep an eye on agricultural news.
Last year’s drought was bad enough. The Plains States were so hard hit that cattle farmers couldn’t afford to feed their animals. They ended up culling their herds, touching off yet another supply shortage.
A few months ago, the general opinion was that our food supply would be reasonably good through 2023. Another bad drought impacting this fall’s harvest could mean bad news at the supermarket next year.
We’re all kind of taken aback by the scarcity of store-bought food items, including me. I hadn’t been inside a particular big-box store in nearly a year, and last week’s visit was sadly enlightening.
Now, there was enough on the shelves, but not the abundance that we have become accustomed to since, oh, the 1990s. I think that that is when our 24/7/365 lifestyle took hold. Whatever you wanted, you could have it if you were willing to pay the price.
I drove to the University Park airport near State College in January 1991 to pick up a flat of Chilean-grown red raspberries for one of the tonier restaurants in town. It was in the teens and snowing heavily. I marveled at how the world was getting strange.
And then the big-box retailers really turned things on their heads. First it was the racks and stacks of all kinds of consumer goods. A couple of years later, everybody started expanding and adding grocery sections to their stores.
Next, the hours of operation expanded, opening time being pushed back to 7 a.m. or so and closing time pushing past the usual 9 p.m. hour to midnight. Not that long afterward, many stores started staying open around the clock. Now everybody could buy Chilean raspberries at 3 a.m. if they wanted to.
Well, no wonder the rest of the world thinks that the U.S. is kind of nuts.
Over the past three years, the world has changed yet again. Few places are open 24/7 anymore and the shelves aren’t stacked to the rafters.
This is normal. We just forgot.
It’s a smack in the face for younger people. They’ve grown up during a time of overabundance. The rest of us grew up with simple post-World War II abundance.
Be that as it may, there is still plenty of stuff on stores shelves. It may not always be what we had on our shopping lists, but the skill of making substitutions is not a lost art.
Me, I’m a weirdo and make a game of it. I think of my grandmothers and great-grandmothers struggling to feed families during World Wars I and II, not to mention the Great Depression. I believe that if they could do it, I can, too.
I mean, folks were hungry sometimes, but nobody starved. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be sharing these few moments in a hometown newspaper.
Meanwhile, offer up a prayer or three for our local and national farmers. Even though it’s been said, “A drought will scarce you to death, but a wet spell will do you in,” why take the chance?
And you can always change the words of a Creedence Clearwater Revival a little and sing “Who’ll Start the Rain?” A little gallows humor couldn’t hurt.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]