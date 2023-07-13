Mom pulled the casserole dish out of the oven and carried it into the dining room. After placing it on the table, she went back to the kitchen. A minute or two later, we all heard a loud crack in the dining room. The windows were open, so even Dad heard it outside. We all converged on the dining room to find the dish lying in pieces with the main part of the dinner menu spreading out on the tabletop.
Mom was so extremely upset that I was glad I had not been in the room when the dish broke. I am also grateful she did not hear Dad quietly saying to me, “You know, the worst part of it is that there wasn’t anybody in here for her to blame.”
Most human beings do want to assign blame when something bad happens, but in most cases, it is more important to work on fixing the problem rather than deciding who is to blame for causing it.
Sometimes people want to quickly blame someone else so they will not be found at fault. One man with a quirky sense of humor was sitting in his car on an uphill slope waiting for a train to go past. He absent-mindedly let his foot lift off the brake just a little too much. When he realized he had drifted back into the car behind him, he set the parking brake, jumped out, and harangued the other driver about hitting him from behind. After the other driver began to apologize, he finally admitted the fault was his for drifting backward. As he gave them the insurance information they would need he said, “I’ve just proved to you that you shouldn’t let someone make you accept the blame too quickly. They may just be trying to keep you from accusing them.”
Sometimes it is important to blame someone for the detrimental things they may be doing. Paul found himself criticizing Peter for behavior that did not align with what Peter himself had reported to the church in Jerusalem. (See Acts 11:1-9.)
Paul considered that God sent him as an apostle to preach salvation to the Gentiles. He wrote, “For this reason I, Paul, the prisoner of Christ Jesus for you Gentiles— if indeed you have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which was given to me for you, ... that the Gentiles should be fellow heirs, of the same body, and partakers of His promise in Christ through the gospel,” (Ephesians 3:1-2 and 6).
As someone who cared deeply about the Christian Gentiles, Paul took exception to Peter’s vacillating behavior toward them. He said, “Now when Peter had come to Antioch, I withstood him to his face, because he was to be blamed; for before certain men came from James, he would eat with the Gentiles; but when they came, he withdrew and separated himself, fearing those who were of the circumcision,” (Galatians 2:11-12 NKJV).
Peter had told Cornelius’ family and friends, “You know how unlawful it is for a Jewish man to keep company with or go to one of another nation. But God has shown me that I should not call any man common or unclean. (See Acts 10:28.) Since God had so clearly shown him that nobody was excluded from the salvation bought with the blood of Christ, Peter was wrong in separating himself from the Gentile Christians.
We should study God’s Word to learn what He asks of us. We should examine our own actions and motives trying constantly to become more like Jesus so that those who oppose us may find nothing evil to say of us.
Is It I?
Am I the one who betrayed you?
Did I push some lost soul away
By thinking that I was far better —
Much more righteous than they?
Is it I? Is it I? Am I guilty —
Did I put my Savior to shame?
Yes, I know it is I; I am guilty.
I know I’m the one to blame.
Am I the one who betrayed You?
Did I drive the nails in Your hands?
Did I hurt some soul that You love, Lord,
By failing to understand?
Is it I? Is it I? Am I guilty?
Did I drive the nails in Your hands?
Oh yes, it is I. I am guilty
Of refusing to understand.
Am I the one who betrayed You
By putting myself first today?
Did I cause You needless suffering
By going my own selfish way?
Is it I? Is it I? Am I guilty?
Forgive, oh dear Lord, please forgive,
For I know it is I; I am guilty.
Oh, please teach my soul how to live.
Bible Verses
Acts 11:1-9 (NKJV) — Now the apostles and brethren who were in Judea heard that the Gentiles had also received the word of God. And when Peter came up to Jerusalem, those of the circumcision contended with him, saying, “You went in to uncircumcised men and ate with them!”
But Peter explained it to them in order from the beginning, saying: “I was in the city of Joppa praying; and in a trance I saw a vision, an object descending like a great sheet, let down from heaven by four corners; and it came to me. When I observed it intently and considered, I saw four-footed animals of the earth, wild beasts, creeping things, and birds of the air. And I heard a voice saying to me, ‘Rise, Peter; kill and eat.’ But I said, ‘Not so, Lord! For nothing common or unclean has at any time entered my mouth.’ But the voice answered me again from heaven, ‘What God has cleansed you must not call common.’
Acts 10:28 (NKJV) — Then he said to them, “You know how unlawful it is for a Jewish man to keep company with or go to one of another nation. But God has shown me that I should not call any man common or unclean.”