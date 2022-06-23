He was born in a small town in the early nineteen hundreds to an unmarried mother. At that time in history, life was hard for an illegitimate child. After he discovered how cruel the other boys were, he ate lunch alone and spent playtime reading. The more he could avoid the others, the less chance there was of someone taunting him with the agonizing question, “Who’s your daddy?”
He did enjoy going to church. There he found out Jesus loved him so much he gave His life to save him from sin. He discovered God could forgive people who made mistakes like his mother had made and that God would forgive him when he was not perfect. In church, he seldom heard the hated question: “Who’s your daddy?” especially if he was quick to exit at the end of the service.
One Sunday morning, he was a little later than usual and found his customary seat at the back of the sanctuary already occupied by a distinguished looking stranger. He took a seat farther toward the front. During the service, the minister welcomed the stranger and introduced him as a prominent clergyman who had served in that vicinity when he was first ordained.
When the service was over, the aisle quickly filled with people wanting to greet the visitor, and the boy was trapped in the crowd. As he edged toward the door, he felt the stranger’s hand on his shoulder. “You look familiar,” the man said and then asked the hated question: “Who’s your daddy?” As he looked into the boy’s eyes, he immediately continued, “Never mind. I can see without a doubt you are a child of God. I can see His love in your eyes.”
Never again did the boy fear the question. He had found the answer. He walked boldly into his future knowing he had the best daddy any child could ever have.
Some, who have been in a position like this child experienced may hope that Father’s Day will just slip by unnoticed. There may be those who say, “I don’t have a father; I’m not a father; I’ve never been a father; and I will never be a father. Father’s Day is more pain than anything else, but every time I turn on the television or the radio, I’m reminded of what I do not have and will never have.” Mother’s Day may be a similar experience for some of the women around us. Some of those among us who have suffered neglect and/or abuse at the hands of one or both of their parents may have similar feelings about the holidays. A few of them may even have difficulty with the idea of “God the Father” because their own father was anything but loving and merciful.
Throughout scripture we find references that show God’s provision for those who do not have the love and support of a family to care for them. We are told God is a “father of the fatherless, a defender of widows. God sets the solitary in families.” (See Psalm 68:5-6.)
The psalmists sing about how God cares for the fatherless: “But You have seen, for You observe trouble and grief, to repay it by Your hand. The helpless commits himself to You; You are the helper of the fatherless,” (Psalm 10:14 NKJV). “Lord, You have heard the desire of the humble; You will prepare their heart; You will cause Your ear to hear, to do justice to the fatherless and the oppressed, that the man of the earth may oppress no more,” (Psalm 10:17-18 NKJV). “The Lord watches over the strangers; He relieves the fatherless and widow; But the way of the wicked He turns upside down,” (Psalm 146:9 NKJV).
God not only cares for the fatherless, He commands His people to care for them as well: “When you reap your harvest in your field, and forget a sheaf in the field, you shall not go back to get it; it shall be for the stranger, the fatherless, and the widow, that the Lord your God may bless you in all the work of your hands,” (Deuteronomy 24:19 NKJV). “Defend the poor and fatherless; Do justice to the afflicted and needy,” (Psalm 82:3 NKJV). “Learn to do good; seek justice, rebuke the oppressor; Defend the fatherless, plead for the widow,” (Isaiah 1:17 NKJV).
He also warns that the fatherless have a mighty Redeemer who will protect them against those who might try to take advantage of them. (See Proverbs 23:10-11.)
Whether you have a wonderful family, a broken and conflicted family, or no family at all, you can become a part of God’s family in a church near you.
•
God Cares
What a small and simple matter!
Surely God would never care.
It just cannot be important,
Can’t be worth a word of prayer.
But if even hairs are numbered,
If He sees each sparrow’s fall,
Then He’ll care about my problems
Whether they be large or small.
And the Holy Lord of Glory,
Loving Savior, Mighty King
Hears each prayer my heart can utter,
Knows and cares for everything.
•
God Grant You Peace
God grant you peace —
The kind of peace that stands
In the midst of trouble
And says, “This is not yet
Too great to bear —
I still have God.”
God grant you joy —
The joy that can bring a song
To your heart
And praise to your lips
When nothing else
Comes close to being right.
God grant you patience
To wait quietly
For His voice or His touch
To guide you
When the way before you
Is dark and rough.
God grant you love —
Love that fills your life
So full there is no room
For bitterness and hatred.
The love for God that is so great
You must also love your fellow man.
May God forever grant you
Patience, peace, and joy, and love.
May He brighten every pathway
With true guidance from above.
•
Bible Verses
Psalm 68:5-6 (NKJV) — A father of the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in His holy habitation. God sets the solitary in families; He brings out those who are bound into prosperity; But the rebellious dwell in a dry land.
Proverbs 23:10-11 (NKJV) — Do not remove the ancient landmark, nor enter the fields of the fatherless; For their Redeemer is mighty; He will plead their cause against you.