Remember how Covington High’s Nick Sandman was a racist picking on a poor Vietnam Vet and Indian Elder named Nathan Phillips? Remember how it turned out Phillips, who served in the Marine Corps Reserves as a state-side refrigerator repairman, walked up to Sandman and began to whip a metal rod (steel drumstick) inches from Nick’s face and slammed it into a drum inches from Nick’s ear?
Remember how black actor Jussie Smollett was assaulted by two white guys wearing MAGA hats, who then proceeded to throw a noose around his neck? Remember how it turned out Smollett hired two other black guys to help him stage the whole thing so as to get sympathetic press?
Remember how black race car driver Bubba Wallace was shocked to discover some white guy put a noose on his garage door? Remember how it turned out not to be a noose — a noose slides closed — but instead a looped rope to assist in pulling down the door and it had been installed before Wallace was assigned the garage? Our Dad has the exact same looped rope on his garage door.
Now thanks to Christopher D. Cunningham, managing editor of Public Square Magazine, freelance journalist Keith Brown and others, and we rely heavily on them in this piece, we now know about Amy Cooper.
Remember in the summer of 2020 a lady named Amy Cooper called 911 on a black guy named Christian Cooper for the mere fact that he asked her to follow park rules and leash her dog? Calling the cops just because he was black, she kept saying he was black over and over, and asked her to follow the rules! And it was all captured on video by Mr. Cooper. Almost like he planned it.
On Twitter the hashtag #AmyCooperIsARacist immediately became one of the top trending topics. Ms. Cooper was eventually fired from her job because her employer said they “do not tolerate racism of any kind.”
Franklin Leonard, the founder of the famous Hollywood Script Black List wondered, “How many times has Amy Cooper said behind closed doors that a Black co-worker ‘made her uncomfortable?’ How many Amy Coopers do you have working at your company? In your community? How much damage have they done?”
“However,” write Cunningham and Brown, “Kmele Foster, co-host of The Fifth Column podcast, recently lifted the lid on the story. According to Foster, Amy Cooper didn’t approach Christian Cooper (no relation) that day in central park, rather he approached her. He approached her in a wooded area and, according to the report, took out dog treats to allegedly try and lure her dog away from her. Before he turned on his camera, Christian Cooper threatened her, according to the report, saying, ‘Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it.’”
Other investigations have allegedly discovered that Christian Cooper almost stakes out this part of the park and confronts any dog owner he thinks isn’t following the rules. He’s not polite about it either. One of those dog owners, a black guy, described the confrontation as “aggressive.”
Oh yeah. Remember where Ms. Cooper repeated to the 911 dispatcher, over and over in an ever louder tone of voice that Christian Cooper was African American?
According to Kmele Foster’s new reporting, Ms. Cooper was repeating herself because she had a bad cellphone connection. “The audio from the dispatcher’s side of the conversation seems to support this version of the story.”
According to Dictionary.com: “Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.”
Does that sound like her, him or the wokies?
