“What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?”
George was expecting the question and had been trying to think of a rational answer, but the one word that came to his mind was peace. That made no sense in this world plagued with conflict and even war. What with war in Ukraine, missiles flying in Korea, tensions surrounding China and her neighbors, continuing discord between the Jewish people and Palestinians, all the turmoil in South America and elsewhere, and even bullets flying right here in the United States, how could he say he was thankful for peace? He didn’t want to sound foolish.
Finally, he breathed the one word that had dogged his thoughts for hours, “Peace.” As the strange looks around the table asked how that could be a possibility, he started explaining what even he had thought ridiculous. Somehow, the words were just there.
“Even before Jesus was born, Zacharias prophesied He would guide us into peace. (See Luke 1:79.) If Jesus could control the wind and waves to bring peace in the middle of a storm, we can trust Him to bring us peace, too. (See Mark 4:39.) And Jesus never said there would be no suffering in this world, He just told us to be of good cheer because He has overcome the world. (See John 16:33.) He also said we don’t need to be troubled or afraid because the peace He gives is better than we can find anywhere else.” (See John 14:27.) George then declared clearly, “I’m thankful for peace.”
Anita had also been struggling with her answer. She had often been hurt by those who should have shown love, and she struggled to forgive. Most of the leaders in the country seemed to be concerned only with their own agenda, and political ads did not endorse a good candidate, they just spewed hatred for the opponent. The news and even entertainment was filled with violence and everything that was the opposite of love. And yet, Anita finally whispered the only word she could think to say, “Love.”
She could see there were some who agreed with that, but she still felt the need to explain for those who might be feeling the same pain of rejection, frustration, and disillusionment that sometimes dampened her spirits. “‘For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life,’ (John 3:16 NKJV)’” Anita quoted. “We might fail to find the love we would expect from those around us, but we can know God loves us with a boundless love we don’t have to earn. He even loves those who refuse to accept His love and guidance. (See Romans 5:8.) I’m thankful for the love I feel among friends, but most of all, I’m thankful for the transforming love of God.”
Ted had thought he might say he was thankful he had won a thousand dollars the week before, but he suddenly realized that was inconsequential compared to the idea that popped into his head when Anita spoke. There were several people in the room who had suffered in the past because of Ted’s selfishness, greed, and insensitivity, but they had forgiven him and still treated him as a friend. Even more than that, God had forgiven him for all the things he had thought might be unforgivable.
“I’m thankful for forgiveness,” he said. “I thank those of you here who have forgiven my past, but most of all, I thank God that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead so I could be forgiven for all the wickedness I had harbored inside me. I’m thankful for forgiveness and for the peace and love I have received along with it.”
May this Thanksgiving find us all thankful for forgiveness, love, and peace, and may the stress of the holiday not keep us from remembering to give thanks.
•
Thanksgiving Day
When I awoke this morning,
My spirit praised the Lord
As I thought to seek His presence
In the reading of His word.
But the day ahead was busy
So my prayer was hurried through,
And I laid aside the Bible
‘Cause there was so much to do.
I had to stuff the turkey
And get it in to roast.
I had no time for breakfast.
I’d just eat a slice of toast.
I’d grind up some fresh berries
To make cranberry sauce,
And I’d gather all the fixin’s
To get the salad tossed.
I had to bake the dinner rolls
They’d look nice on my tray.
I’m glad I peeled potatoes
And made pies yesterday.
Most everything was ready
When the guests came through the door.
I felt a little frazzled,
But enjoyed the smiles they wore.
When we finally sat for dinner,
We talked and laughed together.
We were glad we all could be there
With such splendid, lovely weather.
When the evening finally ended,
And I said good-bye to guests,
I thought what I most needed
Was a good long night of rest.
I found my Bible lying
Right where it was all day
While I had no time to praise the Lord —
No time to really pray.
We’d had a lovely dinner,
But I felt a sense of loss
That somehow on Thanksgiving
My thanks to God got lost.
•
Bible Verses
Luke 1:79 (NKJV) — To give light to those who sit in darkness and the shadow of death, To guide our feet into the way of peace.”
Mark 4:39 (NKJV) — Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace, be still!” And the wind ceased and there was a great calm.
John 16:33 (NKJV) — These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.
John 14:27 (NKJV) — Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
Romans 5:8 (NKJV) — But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.