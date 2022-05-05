Dear Gayle,
It seems like a lot of people are having strokes lately. I know you’re not medical, but any idea why?
— Thinking About It
Dear Thinking,
When I thought about your question, I thought that you may simply have known of several people who have had strokes, so those health harmers seem more frequent to you right now, but I decided to check on it more deeply.
From what I was able to gather from the internet, the number of strokes being experienced year-to-year are indeed going up. But what has happened also is that, because of advances in medical technology, deaths from strokes are decreasing. However, I have to wonder if those deaths might be much further eliminated if we weren’t seeing more strokes.
The big thing still seems to be that how we treat our bodies affects our health. Please don’t write to me about your great-grandfather who is still alive at age 110 and who has a cigar and a cognac every day. There will always be those at the far ends of any continuum. I am referring, of course, to those of us who are average people who could all probably be treating ourselves better.
The biggest problem is availability of tasty-but-bad-for-us foods, and anything beyond air that we draw into our lungs, or that we drink when we should not also be driving. It appears that many people who live on the edge where their health is concerned are potentially going to be able to benefit from the emergency-room shot that, if given within the right window of time following a stroke, can do wonders for the victim’s prognosis. Perhaps there are other medical saves out there for victims as well. This is not to say that all strokes are caused in some way by the victims; not all are. Healthy-seeming young people can have them, too. We just never know. Rehabilitation efforts for stroke victims can make recovering go much better than in the past when stroke survivors were often simply sent home to sit. We have come far. I wonder how far we might yet be able to go.
Dear Gayle,
A friend of mine believes absolutely everything she reads or sees on the internet. I can’t convince her that it is full of bogus information, too. Maybe she’d believe it if you tell her.
— The Disbeliever
Dear Disbeliever,
In the last letter, you saw me mention internet information to shine light on a health question. While I will use the internet in that way for myself, I am also very well aware that much on there is not valid. I have read some things that were so blatantly made up that I wondered if anyone at all could fall for them. After reading your comment, I guess they can.
I once had a good friend who would share gossipy news about movie stars and non-celebrities alike. I had no interest in any of this, but she enjoyed talking about it, so I thought it harmless. One day, she told me something so incredible that there was no way I thought that she could actually be believing it, and I said so. She corrected me and told me that she had read it in one of those news magazines sold at the grocery store checkout line, and that she knows that it is illegal to put anything in print and sell it if it is not true. I could not convince her otherwise. I guess that some people simply need to have their excitement come through reading about others’ exciting — if not always functional — lives.
I prefer to create my own version of interesting. Your friend may be similar to mine that way. I hope that your friendship with her is not reliant on one of you changing to see things exactly as the other does. If we all thought alike, we would be beyond boring.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]