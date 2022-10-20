We might be due for an early winter this year. There have already been a couple light freezes and there are snow flurries in the forecast later this week.
After the scorcher of a summer we had, I suppose there should be much rejoicing. I can understand that point of view, but hot days aren’t so bad if you get enough rain. We didn’t in this part of the country until it was nearly too late.
I don’t know what kind of winter we are supposed to have. The dealers in gloom and doom put their faith in the shape of pawpaw pits. Local folklorists have been keeping an eye on the woolly-bear caterpillar’s coloration.
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were an autumn version of Punxsutawney Phil? Maybe a dachshund that wakes up from a long summer’s nap in the waning days of August would do the trick. We could name it Putneyville Phyllis and let it hang out at the store.
Note: I am not making fun of Putneyville. I have Schreckengost blood in my veins, after all. Plus, there’s nothing like loafing in its park on a hot summer’s day as the waters of the Mahoning flow by.
It’s a memory that I keep in mind as I make preparations for the upcoming winter.
Like a good American of the old school, I set my thermostat at 68 degrees. Sure, it’s my right to set it at 72 or even 75 (dang the consequences), but Columbia Gas also has the right to charge me a lot of money for it.
Early in the fall of 2021, I experimented with keeping my place at a balmy 65 degrees. Well, that lasted one entire week before I caved in and boosted the temperature to a more reasonable 68. Rugged Girl has her limits these days, and we older folks feel the heat and cold more than we did a few years ago.
That widespread February power outage in Texas last year put the fear of God in a lot of people. While I already had a Mr. Heater Buddy heater stashed away, the rising price and dodgy availability of one-pound propane cylinders gave me pause.
A small kerosene heater was added, but then there was a lack of kerosene availability at the time. More convenience stores have started stocking it again, but be prepared for a bit of sticker shock. Stock up now if you can.
Naturally, you should have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your house. October is always Fire Safety Month for a reason.
Insulated curtains and drapes are good things to have on your shopping list, too. I put them up on all my windows a couple of years ago and they have helped moderate both summer and winter temperatures.
If there is anything good that came from the pandemic, the loosening of the at-home dress code is at the top of the list. Fleece pajama bottoms have become wardrobe staples.
That said, you won’t catch me wearing them to the grocery store. “The proprieties must be observed.” While that was a line from the movie “The Quiet Man” and had something to do with playing patty-fingers in the holy water font, you get the idea.
Readers of the Native probably know all this stuff, but a reminder never goes amiss.
It boggles my mind that people everywhere have forgotten things that were common knowledge only 40 or 50 years ago. I invest several hours in online forums sharing this kind of information with people who have been living in Neverland all their lives apparently. On the other hand, it’s been a long time since the world has had a year like 2022.
A lot of the people that my colleagues and I talk to are Europeans. Gentle readers, we have our problems in the U.S., but we are still rich and lucky compared to much of the world. We are dealing with higher prices, but there’s generally enough of everything to go around.
I don’t know how E.U. and U.K. people are going to make it through the coming winter. A gal in Austria reported that people are going into forests and parks to collect twigs and fallen branches. High-quality woodstoves are sold out and even the cheaper ones are hard to get.
It’s true that they’ve been living in a dream for a couple of decades. What person in his right mind would ever trust Putin’s Russia to deliver a steady supply of natural gas? It’s a question I posed 10 years ago.
That said, I shrink at the thought of people freezing in a harsh European winter. Stuff like that happened in 1947. It shouldn’t be happening now, but it is.
If you haven’t made any winter preparations yet, please get started and do something.
Being able to take care of yourself during a power outage that lasts more than a couple hours helps your community. Other folks won’t worry so much, especially the ones who are out in all kinds of weather working on power lines or extinguishing house fires.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]