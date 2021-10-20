People who love autumn finally got their wish this past weekend. Fall weather arrived with a vengeance.
While daytime temperatures are in the 50s and 60s as they should be, it’s still a little shocking to step outside and say, “I need a heavier sweater today.” And bustling around the kitchen first thing in the morning with a cold nose feels kind of alien.
Just wait. We will be turning our clocks back again in a couple of weeks and then we can complain about how dark it is at 5 p.m. It happens every year, but it still catches us by surprise.
This year, I’m not as blase’ about these things as I am normally. Energy prices are soaring, and it doesn’t matter if we’re talking about gasoline, diesel, coal, propane or natural gas. It’s all high and going higher.
It’s too easy, even lazy, to just point your finger at whoever is sitting in the Oval Office these days. No worries. People have been doing that since I was a kid.
The thing is, this isn’t merely an American problem. It’s a global thing. We have to get used to that.
Back about 15 years ago, a friend asked me what the biggest threat to our way of life is. Without thinking about it for more than a few seconds, I blurted, “Globalization.” He seemed surprised.
I haven’t heard from him in years and I wonder if he remembers that conversation.
Everything and everybody on the planet is interconnected now. I used to say that if somebody on the other side of the planet sneezed, everybody else was going to catch cold.
I wish I’d been wrong about that for a lot of reasons. So, we’re now finding that a global energy crisis is nothing to sneeze at.
You might not have seen this mentioned often on the evening news, but China has been having its share of terrible weather, too. They have been getting epic rainfall which in turn has flooded about 10 percent of its coal mines. About three quarters of its energy requirements are met by coal, so you can see that this might be a problem.
China used to be able to buy quite a bit of coal from Australia, but they aren’t talking to each other these days. As a result, China has to look elsewhere for its coal and alternative fuels.
I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but everybody else in the world is starting up factories and trying to return us to something resembling normal. Meanwhile, there are still COVID outbreaks in oil- and propane-producing countries, too.
It’s called supply and demand. We all had to suffer through a basic economics course in high school, and this was covered at some length. Some of us are gluttons for punishment and took a couple of courses in college.
Economics has earned its nickname “the dismal science” more than once.
Every manufacturing plant in the world needs fuel to keep its production lines humming along and it doesn’t care how much it costs.
We can’t have everything, even though it seemed that we could for the past 30 years or so. We want cheap and plentiful gasoline, and yet expect to be able to buy a pair of Made in Asia jeans for under twenty bucks and a massive hamburger for under $2.
It can’t be done, at least not for long. Things fall apart.
If manufacturing facilities can’t get enough coal, then they will turn to whatever is burnable. In our area, natural gas is popular. Put it under pressure, turn it into a liquid, pump it into a tank and it can be exported to other energy-hungry countries.
Really, the world energy supply is like trying to juggle dinner plates while you’re tangled up in a spider web.
We probably think that we will never have a big wintry mess like Texas had back in February, but we ought to know better. I haven’t been through a long power outage locally since I came back to the area 10 years ago, but I’ve been through them elsewhere. It can happen.
Those of us of a certain age can remember the natural gas shortage in the winter of 1977. It was a bad year with sub-zero temperatures for days on end and more snow that I care to think about.
Jimmy Carter held his version of an FDR fireside chat one evening, the Oval Office’s fireplace in full use, the President bundled up in a natty cardigan. Americans were urged to turn down their thermostats and put on sweaters to save energy.
It was a different time, and people did exactly that. I wonder if it would work a second time in 2021-22. I have my doubts.
During the winter of of 1993, the power grid was under strain as wind chills fell below zero several times as the snowfall mounted. Consumers were advised to conserve electricity and to expect rolling brown-outs. Television and radio personalities even made jokes about it.
We handled energy crises in the past. We might have to dust off that old can-do spirit if we can find it again. It’s probably buried somewhere in a drawer beneath all those take-out menus.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]