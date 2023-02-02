Ugh! It’s February.
Although it is actually the shortest month of the year, to me it seems like the longest. When I wake up in the morning, one of my first thoughts is that it is still February.
Why, you might ask, do I dislike the month so much? Allow me to elaborate.
The big thing is probably the weather. It seems as though it is never what could be called nice. It’s either cold and snowy, warm and rainy, or some other unpleasant condition.
There is lots of small game hunting to be had in February, if you wish to put up with the weather. If there are a couple of nice, warm days, the squirrels often get really active. Squirrels, of course, don’t hibernate, but they do get less active in the cold. Rabbits are still in season, too.
As for ice fishing, the outlook doesn’t seem to be all that good. I will never do it again, but I feel bad for those hardy souls who do. Who knows, we might get a cold snap. After all, it is February, with its weather rollercoaster.
The Game Commission is working on a plan to introduce martens into the state. The marten is a weasel-like animal. Although it is considered to be an omnivore, it is also a voracious predator. They feed on, among other things, small birds and animals. It would seem that this would include baby rabbits, squirrels, turkeys, pheasants and grouse. If they share the ferocity of their weasel cousins, they could be a threat to adult animals as well. And, we must not forget about domestic chickens and ducks, as well as their eggs. If you look at the records, you’ll see that introductions often go awry. While I have no dislike for predators, I can’t help but think that we may already have enough.
Of course, this is the month for Groundhog Day. As we all know, whether or not the groundhog sees his shadow will determine how much more winter we will have. As a side note, I once read about a town wherein the groundhog came out and fell over dead. I wonder what that predicted.
Groundhogs have been known to emerge in February. If you hunt them, now is the time to get the old shooting iron ready. They are great eating, but not when they first come out. You have to give them some time to fatten up a bit. I wasn’t kidding about eating them. Parboiled and barbecued, they are a real treat. Anymore, however, I find cleaning them disgusting, especially in warmer weather. Since I only hunt for things I plan to eat, I now just leave them alone. They are destructive pests, doing a tremendous amount of crop damage, and their holes pose a hazard to livestock.
At this time of year, you can get some interesting visitors to a backyard bird feeder. This year, I have noticed an abundance of woodpeckers. In fact, I even had a pileated woodpecker. That is somewhat rare, as these big guys tend to keep to the forest. There are lots of chickadees, too. I am always impressed with how tame they are. They will sit and wait a few feet away while you fill the feeder. I have even heard of people who have gotten them to sit on a finger.
I hope you enjoyed this little potpourri of topics. This has indeed been a weird winter when it comes to weather. Besides, it’s February. Maybe this will help to counteract the cabin fever and boredom.