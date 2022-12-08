Here we are in December. After Thanksgiving, so it is an acceptable time for stringing up and lighting the Christmas lights. Close to Pearl Harbor Day, so it might be a good time to think about how terrible war can be and pray for the innocent people caught in the middle of one of the many conflicts in our world. It is too long before Christmas if you are an eager child hoping for a special gift. It is not long enough before Christmas if you are a harried overworked adult who cannot see how to get everything done. For some, they must check their finances to decide if a timely charitable donation will put them in a better tax bracket when they do their income taxes for the year.
It is winter according to the meteorologists who count December, January, and February as the quarter of the year called winter. Those who are possibly digging out of six feet of snow, who have had to unpack their heavy, warm winter clothes, or who have already noted ice jams on the creek would probably agree.
On the other hand, astronomers say, “Not so fast. Winter will not begin until Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 4:48 p.m. That is the moment when the sun will be directly above the Tropic of Capricorn. That is the day the northern hemisphere will have the fewest hours of daylight and the most hours of darkness. That is when winter begins.”
We human beings have always found reasons to disagree. I have heard some people described as “so argumentative they would insist that snow is not white.” Incidentally, those contentious people could use Wikipedia to prove they are correct. At the heart of each flake is a tiny dust particle, and the rest of it is clear ice. It only appears white because of the “diffuse reflection of the whole spectrum of light by the small crystal facets of the snowflake.”
But we might ask, “Why is it so important to prove we are right? Could we not sometimes reevaluate our position by at least listening to another point of view? Wouldn’t it sometimes be better to just be loving and kind?”
God knew Cain was angry and envious of his brother, and God warned Cain he should “rule over” the sin that was lying at his door. (See Genesis 4:7.) But “Cain talked with Abel his brother; and it came to pass, when they were in the field, that Cain rose up against Abel his brother and killed him,” (Genesis 4:8 NKJV). Only later did Cain realize what he had brought down on his own head. “And Cain said to the Lord, ‘My punishment is greater than I can bear!’” (Genesis 4:13 NKJV).
The results from anger and envy and hatred are usually more than we can bear. That may be why Jesus taught, “Agree with your adversary quickly, while you are on the way with him, lest your adversary deliver you to the judge, the judge hand you over to the officer, and you be thrown into prison. Assuredly, I say to you, you will by no means get out of there till you have paid the last penny,” (Matthew 5:25-26 NKJV).
Jesus also gave us a commandment that should help us to resist the sin of anger and hatred. He said, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another,” (John 13:34-35 NKJV). This teaching was so important that He repeated it at least twice. (See John 15:12 and John 15:17.)
Paul, Peter, and John later emphasized the importance of loving one another in the epistles they wrote:
“Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another,” (Romans 12:10 NKJV). “For you, brethren, have been called to liberty; only do not use liberty as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another,” (Galatians 5:13 NKJV). “I, therefore, the prisoner of the Lord, beseech you to walk worthy of the calling with which you were called, with all lowliness and gentleness, with longsuffering, bearing with one another in love,” (Ephesians 4:1-2 NKJV). “And may the Lord make you increase and abound in love to one another and to all, just as we do to you, (1 Thessalonians 3:12 NKJV).
“Since you have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the Spirit in sincere love of the brethren, love one another fervently with a pure heart,” (1 Peter 1:22 NKJV). “Finally, all of you be of one mind, having compassion for one another; love as brothers, be tenderhearted, be courteous,” (1 Peter 3:8 NKJV). “And above all things have fervent love for one another, for ‘love will cover a multitude of sins.’” (1 Peter 4:8 NKJV).
“For this is the message that you heard from the beginning, that we should love one another,” (1 John 3:11 NKJV). “And this is His commandment: that we should believe on the name of His Son Jesus Christ and love one another, as He gave us commandment,” (1 John 3:23 NKJV). “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God,” (1 John 4:7 NKJV).
Holidays can be difficult when there is friction among us. Let us all try to carry within our hearts the sacrificial, unconditional love of God (His Agape love). May it be the centerpiece of our festivities this year.
•
AGAPE
Amazing Grace And Peace Eternal
Divine love for you and me —
Love that found a way to save us,
From all sin to set us free.
This is Christmas, this AGAPE,
Christ who loves us without end,
Jesus born in Bethlehem’s manger,
God and Savior, Lord and Friend.
•
Bible Verses:
Genesis 4:7 (NKJV) — “If you do well, will you not be accepted? And if you do not do well, sin lies at the door. And its desire is for you, but you should rule over it.”
John 15:12 (NKJV) — This is My commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.
John 15:17 (NKJV) — These things I command you, that you love one another.