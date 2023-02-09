On Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight Eisenhower gave his farewell address to the American people. For those of you too young to remember, before being elected as President, Eisenhower served as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe as a five-star General of the Army during World War II. He’s the guy that planned the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
He was no anti-military guy, but during the address he warned:
“This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence — economic, political, even spiritual — is felt in every city, every State house, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society ... The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”
We are now told by our politicians, many of who receive big campaign contributions from defense contractors, that we must borrow money we don’t have and spend it to help Ukraine fight against Russia over a number of majority Russian speaking provinces in Ukraine. PS — Russia has more nuclear weapons than any country but us.
In 2022 the Biden administration sent almost $50 billion of mostly military support — weapons — to Ukraine to use against Russia, you know, the country that has more nuclear weapons than any country but us. President Joe Biden just agreed to send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine’s President now wants F-16 fighters and guess who’s on board? The Pentagon. Anyone feel like we’re getting sucked into another war we’re not willing to win? Anyone remember the pull out from Kabul, Afghanistan? Abandoning an air base with billions of dollars of weapons in the middle of the night? Anyone have confidence our current, corpulent military leadership — that doesn’t understand war, but longs to understand “white rage” — would be competent to fight a war?
Set that aside. Why are we even involved in this war? Because if Russia wins they might take over the world? Really? Russia is basically a gas station with an economy the size of New York state, rampant alcoholism and a negative birth rate.
Maybe Russia’s not a threat, maybe there’s another motivation. As reported in the Asia Times, “Defense giants quietly making billions on Ukraine war — Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and BAE have all seen their shares surge while markets have fallen broadly due to Russia’s invasion.”
As reported byABC News: “Six months after Marine Lt. Gen. Gary McKissock retired in 2002, he did what many other ex-military leaders do: He joined the board of directors of a defense contractor, a company doing business with his former service.”
So how do defense contractors make more money? By making more stuff. It’s like oil companies. After you fill up, if you leave the car in the garage and stay at home, they’re not going to make as much money. They want you to drive a lot. And if your stuff is weapons, if you store those weapons so you can protect yourself if you need to ... they not going to make as much money.
Of course we’re not saying they want war so they can make more money. We’re not saying Afghanistan didn’t make sense, though the withdrawal sure didn’t. But what about Iraq, which did not attack us?
What about Ukraine? How does that make sense? U.S. soldiers with the 101st Airborne and 10th Mountain Divisions are now stationed near the northern border of Romania. And guess what state Romania borders? No, not South Carolina lefties, Ukraine.
The last thing we need is to get drawn into a war with Russia. This country needs to heal, which was what Trump was trying to accomplish and why so many hated him.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]