And here we are again this week, talking about the weather. Or at least I am.
Saturday’s windbag certainly put our emergency crews through their paces. As usual, I am the mistress of understatement, but even “hopping” and “on their toes” are way too trite.
I had been out earlier in the day to cover the Easter Bunny’s visit to the library, followed by an obligatory pilgrimage to Kemmer’s Greenhouse. It is a tad too early to wander through the aisles of a greenhouse, but it’s good for the hope bone in your head.
All in all, it was a glorious morning and early afternoon. The sun even peeked out briefly, a nice change from chronic sodden skies. I threw open the curtains and cracked the windows a little bit, hoping for the best.
Well, that lasted an entire hour before the wind picked up. We weather weenies had been watching the system devastating the South and Midwest, knowing full well that we would get a taste of it and hoping we wouldn’t.
Now, I don’t have an anemometer at my house, one of those windvane-type measuring devices with the little cups on the arms. I guess I should get one. Estimating wind speed by watching how hard the trees sway isn’t exactly scientific.
I rely more heavily on the creaks and groans of my walls. Saturday was a red-letter day, though. My AeroGarden hydroponics system started vibrating all over, mirroring the shuddering of the floor.
And then the fire siren started to wail from the fire department building. I tuned into an emergency scanner and started listening to the traffic.
It was like an avalanche, that emergency radio traffic.
Northern Clarion County, southern Clarion County and everything between and beyond had trees and utility lines lying on houses and roads. Route 208 in the north, Route 28/66 in the middle, and secondary roads everywhere else were blocked.
I don’t know the name of the sole Clarion County emergency dispatcher on duty at the time, but she was simply the best.
“Dispatch, this is XYZ. Do you need an additional person?”
“Roger. That is affirmative.”
You could hear the tension in her voice, but that was the coolest response I’ve ever heard.
There was an endless river of calls about wires on roadways, and she could do nothing about them. Nevertheless, she had an answer.
“You will have to contact the utility companies about that. We are flooded right now.”
“We,” she said. Not “I.” It’s always about teamwork.
I lost track of her as I started getting myself ready to roll once the worst of the wind had died down. Why wait? Because you don’t want to run the risk of having a tree fall on your vehicle while emergency crews are already beyond busy.
If you are the overly curious type, you might want to read that last sentence again.
Having a tree fall on your car wasn’t theoretical on Saturday. The soil was already saturated from the previous night’s heavy rain. We are blessed with an abundance of evergreen trees in this area, and those accounted for most of the down-across-the-road emergency calls because of their shallow roots.
I only waited for 20 minutes and then headed out. After checking on South Bethlehem and New Bethlehem, I headed toward Hawthorn.
In less than an hour’s time, the biggest obstacle still to be dealt with was a large pine neatly bisecting the Truittsburg Road. Really, that tree looked as if it had been built there.
I could see that big trees had fallen in yards and beside Route 28, but they showed fresh signs of chainsaw activity. The mess had already been chopped down to size.
Color me impressed.
I’m writing this week’s column the day after the mayhem. I’ll venture out later for a few more L-V photos. The repair crews and tree removal services are going to be busy for a while.
But mostly I will think about that Clarion County dispatcher as I make my rounds. While the firefighters, law enforcement personnel and EMTs receive a lot of praise in the aftermath of a bad day, dispatchers are hidden away directing the choreography.
For Saturday’s cool and collected dispatcher, I only have a few choice words.
Ma’am, you were awesome.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]