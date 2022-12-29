“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”
I am sure most of us have heard this childhood rhyme. Many of us have even used it, but it may not be as true as we would like to believe. Words might be unlikely to cause physical injuries, but they are not powerless. Just think about the creation of the universe.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made,” (John 1:1-3 NKJV). Word — the Power of creation!
We are told, “The earth was without form, and void; and darkness was on the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters,” (Genesis 1:2 NKJV). “Then God said, ‘Let there be light’; and there was light,” (Genesis 1:3 NKJV).
“Then God said, ‘Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters.’ Thus, God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament; and it was so,” (Genesis 1:6-7 NKJV). “Then God said, ‘Let the waters under the heavens be gathered together into one place, and let the dry land appear’; and it was so,” (Genesis 1:9 NKJV).
If we continue to read the first chapter of Genesis, we find more instances where “God said” was followed by “it was so.” He spoke the world into existence. Then, “God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them,” (Genesis 1:27 NKJV).
Think about what that means. As human beings created in the image of God, we must not ignore the power in our words. We may not have the ability to simply speak things into existence as God did, but our words do influence the people who hear them or read them. We can use our words to encourage and inspire, or we can use them to crush and humiliate.
What are we told about the results of God’s words? “God saw the light, that it was good; and God divided the light from the darkness,” (Genesis 1:4 NKJV). God called the dry land Earth, and the gathering together of the waters He called Seas. And God saw that it was good, (Genesis 1:10 NKJV). “And the earth brought forth grass, the herb that yields seed according to its kind, and the tree that yields fruit, whose seed is in itself according to its kind. And God saw that it was good,” Genesis 1:12 NKJV). So God created great sea creatures and every living thing that moves, with which the waters abounded, according to their kind, and every winged bird according to its kind. And God saw that it was good,” (Genesis 1:21 NKJV). “And God made the beast of the earth according to its kind, cattle according to its kind, and everything that creeps on the earth according to its kind. And God saw that it was good,” (Genesis 1:25 NKJV). On the final day of creation, God reviewed His work and pronounced it “very good.” (See Genesis 1:31.)
What kind of words will we use in the new year that is about to dawn? How often will we be able to look back at what we have accomplished with our words and see that “it was good”?
We cannot imagine the wonderful things that can be accomplished by words spoken in prayer. Daniel even met an angel who told him, “Do not fear, Daniel, for from the first day that you set your heart to understand, and to humble yourself before your God, your words were heard; and I have come because of your words.” (See Daniel 10:12.) How often will you use words to ask God to pour out blessings on those around you?
The church in Jerusalem sent Paul and Barnabas (whose name means Son of Encouragement) with a letter to the believers in Antioch, Syria and Cilicia. “When they had read it, they rejoiced over its encouragement,” (Acts 15:31 NKJV). (See Acts 4:36.) How often will we use words to encourage others?
Using words wisely can stop a fight before it starts. As we have been told, “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger,” (Proverbs 15:1 NKJV).
It is especially important to guard the words we use on social media because they can be manipulated and expand beyond anything we meant to say. As we step into the new year, let us ask God to help us utter words He will bless as good.
•
Wordplayer
I love to play with words,
put them together,
try different ways to see how they will sound.
I test the taste of each
and mix the flavors.
Then add some spice
and stretch and knead and blend.
Which words are brave and honest,
probing deeply
into the very heart – the inner soul?
Which skitter lightly just above the surface
and seldom brush the truth they cannot hold?
Which words are harsh?
Which give a gentle feeling
though both, in essence, really say the same?
Which breathe of innocence
and whisper blessing?
Which carp and criticize and level blame?
I love to play with words,
to test their meaning,
to juggle phrases finding how they feel.
How marvelous it is on rare occasions
When I find treasured words that soothe and heal!
•
Bible Verses
Genesis 1:31 (NKJV) — Then God saw everything that He had made, and indeed it was very good. So the evening and the morning were the sixth day.
Daniel 10:12 (NKJV) — Then he said to me, “Do not fear, Daniel, for from the first day that you set your heart to understand, and to humble yourself before your God, your words were heard; and I have come because of your words.”
Acts 4:36 (NKJV) — And Joses, who was also named Barnabas by the apostles (which is translated Son of Encouragement), a Levite of the country of Cyprus.