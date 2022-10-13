Shop, Look and Listen is rapidly approaching for the Redbank Valley Public Library.
If you would like to be a vendor, please contact the library at (814) 275-2870.
This year, it will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 and will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.
There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, food, and crafters and vendors.
We hope to see you there enjoying shopping locally and supporting your public library.
Would you like a beautiful real wreath for the upcoming holidays? We are selling 24-inch Mixed Noble Fir wreaths for $28.
We ordered the same wreaths last year, and they are beautiful! Also, we are providing a free bow.
Give us a call and order yours. Wreaths are delivered the week after Thanksgiving and will be available for pick up at that time.
Some other upcoming programs to look forward to at the library include a jug painting class on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. We will be painting it in an Americana style. You must sign up since there are limited jugs available.
We also have ceramics classes on Nov. 1, 14 and 29. Sign-up is required for these classes since our space is limited. There are a variety of ceramics to choose from and typically are fall/Halloween and Christmas-themed right now.
CareerLink will be joining us at the library on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m with “Steps to a Successful Interview.”
It is a free class open to the public. Contact Dani via text or call at (814) 272-4020, or by email at danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org to sign up.
The Redbank Valley Public Library has announced the following gifts:
Gifts to the Trust
Endowment:
• In memory of Mary Ortz from The Ortz Family.
• In memory of H. Jerome Heffner from Dr. John and Ann Brooks.
Books Donated
In Memory Of:
• Frank McMillen, “The Best Fishing Stories Ever Told” and “Leatherworks: Traditional Craft for Modern Living” from Friends of Rhonda McMillen Toth.
• Bob Murphy, “Dreamland” and “Historic Pennsylvania: A Tour of the State’s Top 100 National Landmarks” from Debbie Bonanno and Beth McCrea.
• Jerry Heffner, “Dog Diaries” series, “The Cloudbuster Nine” and “The Winemaker’s Wife” from Dick George.
• Scott George, “Marple” from your Mother’s Card Club.
• Janet Freehling, “Sea of Tranquility” and “The Book Haters’ Book Club” from Karen L. Shreckengost.
• Nancy Connor, “The Winter Orphans” from the Nimble Thimble Quilters Guild.
• Jerome Heffner, “The War Girls,” “The Paris Dressmaker,” “The Things We Cannot Say,” “The Physicist’s Daughter” and “The Paper Girl of Paris” from Clarion County Community Bank.
• Robin Adams, “Distant Thunder” and “Long Shadows” from the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club.
• Gladys Muska, “Sew Zoey” series, “Zig Zag Rope Sewing Projects,” “Scrap Basket Knockouts,” “Tantalizing Table Toppers,” “The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle,” “A Dress of Violet Taffeta” and “The Seamstress of New Orleans” from Friends and Neighbors of Mark and Sheryl Riesmeyer in Porter Township.
• Robin Adams, “Mike Bowditch Mysteries” series books 4, 5 and 6 from Randy and Amy Toth.