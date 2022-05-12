Last week, someone, almost certainly a clerk of one of the left-wing Justices, leaked a draft of a Supreme Court opinion overruling of Roe v. Wade. Such a leak has never happened before and should be seen not as an isolated incident, but part of the Democrat war on the rule of law.
“Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution, and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation,” Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi said in a written statement.
Of course, Supreme Court Justices have never been “accountable” to voters. Justices do change their minds after hearing legal arguments, and the right to an abortion doesn’t exist in the Constitution. Even far left Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg criticized Roe’s reasoning. Schumer and Pelosi are the ones defiling the Court’s reputation and their “precedent” argument reminds one of a kid who breaks your window then claims he shouldn’t have to pay for it since you broke it too when you ripped it out and installed a new one.
This isn’t about abortion, this is about naked Democratic political threats to the Rule of Law.
Democrats don’t like the politics of Gini Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. They want Thomas to recuse himself from certain cases — just like how former ACLU Chief Counsel Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did for ACLU cases — NOT — and if he doesn’t, wait for the threat, they’ll impeach him. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar tweets, “Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached!”
In the fall of 2019, Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Mazie Hirono, Richard Blumenthal, Richard Durbin and Kirsten Gillibrand threatened the Court, not over abortion, but over a gun rights case. In their brief in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. the City of New York, they wrote, “The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it. Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.’ Particularly on the urgent issue of gun control, a nation desperately needs it to heal.”
Hmmmmm, right to an abortion not in the Constitution, pretend it is. Right to bear arms in the Constitution, pretend it isn’t. Or else.
After the Senate confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, a horde of Democratic rioters stormed past police and pounded on the door to the U.S. Supreme Court. Police, with the help of riot police, were eventually able to push them back and re-establish a perimeter. About 100 people were arrested, but the threat was made.
Last April, Senate and House Democrats introduced legislation to pack the Supreme Court, expanding the number of justices from 9 to 13 in order to guarantee leftist victories at the court. The Biden administration also created a commission comprised almost exclusively of law professors to review proposed changes to the Supreme Court. Only 26 percent of Americans support packing the Supreme Court, compared to 46 percent who oppose it.
Many observers remember the riots of 2019, the defund the police movement, the crime waves of 2020 and the refusal of Democratic mayors and district attorneys to enforce the law. Then they look at our southern border and watch the Democratic Biden administration refuse to enforce the law there. They see more than an assault on the Supreme Court, they see an attack on the rule of law.
Commentator and former intern to Chief Justice Warren Burger, Mark Levin, is one of those people: “When you conduct yourself in an utterly lawless way, attacking the institutions of this country, attacking the founding documents of this country, attacking the history of this country, this is what you get: lawlessness. It’s just a matter of time. All these institutions are going to collapse.”
It’s not too late. If you care about your country, get involved this November and stay involved.
