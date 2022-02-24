Last October, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo directing the FBI and all of the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to investigate what he called harassment and threats to school boards, teachers, staff and administrators. That’s what Democrats are now calling parent protests at school board meetings over mandatory masking and Communist Race Theory indoctrination of their children. Without providing any examples of alleged threats, Garland also formed a “task force” to look into “criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.”
To investigate parents protesting at school board meetings.
The memo was issued at least in part in response to a National School Boards Association’s (NSBA) letter calling parent protests, “acts of malice, violence and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
“My first reaction (to the memo) was that I was stupefied,” said U.S. Representative Dan Bishop. “It smacks of using the threat of the FBI to intimidate a pure grassroots political movement across the country. ... The moms and dads across the country have the contemptuous, self-adulating education establishment on its heels.”
Bishop didn’t know the half of it. The Freedom of Information Act revealed an NSBA secretary-treasurer Kristi Swett email where she wrote NSBA interim CEO Chip Slaven “told the officers he was writing a letter to provide information to the White House, from a request by Secretary (Miguel) Cardona.” For the record Secretary Cardona denies he “directly” requested the letter from the NSBA and Garland refuses to rescind his memo.
No one’s denying the contents of a Department of Homeland Security National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin dated February 07, 2022. “The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by ... false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by ... threat actors seek(ing) to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence.”
You’re probably thinking sure, MDM narratives that our courts, police, schools, military and work places are “systemically racist” are dangerous and inspire acts of violence. If you’re thinking about all the 2020 months of arson, looting, vandalism and personal violence directed at businesses, police, courthouses and the White House, be careful. That ain’t what they’re talking about. Those were mostly peaceful protests and saying otherwise might make you a domestic terror threat for spreading false or misleading narratives.
This is what DHS is talking about: “For example, there is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021.” Remember the seven hour Jan. 6 riot led by a guy wearing horns where no one was carrying any guns? That was actually an insurrection and saying otherwise might make you a domestic terror threat for spreading MDM narratives.
Disagreement and differences of opinion are not mis-, dis- and mal-information, but claiming disagreements and differences of opinion are in itself government mis-, dis- and mal-information. We pointed out evidence of widespread voting irregularities last column. The wife and I have had all three strains of COVID and we got them from three fully vaccinated and boosted people. We know because of contact and our identical but far less severe symptoms a couple of days after theirs.
Do either of these sets of facts mean the election was stolen or the vaccines are ineffective? Maybe, maybe not, but presenting evidence and arguing so is not misinformation.
DHS has created a dedicated domestic terrorism branch. It’s going to spy on citizens’ online activity. They’re going to bring in private sector “partners,” maybe like Mark Zuckerberg (?) to help them.
President Biden’s DHS has met the enemy and it is us.
