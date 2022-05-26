The last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind. Much has happened, much has been said. A lot of letters written and published. None has brought the issue to focus more than William Sockey’s letter of May 17 in The Derrick.He concludes that “the leftists just don’t trust the people to make the decision they want, so they want to take away the people’s right to choose.”
The irony could not be more poignant. The problem is that the issue is improperly framed. Mr. Sockey (and Justice Alito, et al.) are correct that the “right to an abortion” is not stated anywhere in the Constitution. But try as they may, this is not about the “right to an abortion.”
The issue, as presented and correctly decided in Roe v. Wade is: “Do the states have the authority to tell a woman that she may NOT get an abortion?” and THAT is a different issue. The Constitution does address that in the 14th Amendment and elsewhere, when it states: “…nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”
What Mr. Sockey and Justice Alito see is to establish the people’s “right to choose” to deprive persons of life, liberty or property, without due process of law. And that is a slippery slope, because once the court answers “yes” to that question, it opens the door for states to restrict personal liberty in any number of ways.
Be careful what you wish for. We’ve been down that road before. It would be worthwhile to read the actual SCOTUS decision in Roe v. Wade, found here: www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/410/113.
DAN CAREY
Sligo