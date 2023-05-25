I want to thank everyone who came out to help hang the military banners in Rimersburg. This project could never be possible without the help and love of our little community. Also, thank you to the families that continue to honor their loved ones. Each year there are a few more added.
Thank you to the traffic running through town. You showed respect for those on the street. We greatly appreciated your caution.
Thank you Union School District for encouraging students to help.
Families, please take notice of the fading banners. Some are in great need of replacement. A new display banner is $80.
New applications remain $125.
Anyone wanting to help please contact me.
ROSALIE BLISS
Rimersburg