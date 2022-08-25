What are the true legal facts about the unprecedented police (FBI) raid on former President Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago?
1. Prior to 1981, all presidential records including classified documents (top secret) belonged to the outgoing President. This covered 39 Presidents from Washington to Reagan.
2. The Presidential Records Act (PRA), effective 1981, declared that some presidential records were public to be stored in the National Archive and some private belonging to the President. PRA gave Presidents the sole discretion to determine which were public or private.The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) was not granted that power.
3. PRA is a civil law not a criminal law because Congress can”t constitutionally make a President a criminal for keeping his own records. Civil laws can only be enforced by civil procedures (lawsuits) not by the criminal procedure of search and seizure.
4. Presidents since 1981 have had disputes with NARA over classification. The worst was Barack Obama who kept millions of records.
5. The FBI and AG Merritt Garland fraudulently schemed and illegally used criminal procedures of search and seizure to break into Trump’s home and seize his presidential records. To accomplish this, their search warrant falsely accused Trump of committing three crimes by violating the Espionage Act, Section 793; Obstruction of Investigation, Section1591; and Removal of Records, Section 2071 of the Federal Crimes Code (Title 18).
6.The Espionage Act prohibits giving secrets to our enemy. Trump didn’t share his records with any enemy. Trump didn’t obstruct NARA’s investigation because NARA previously came by Trump invitation and removed 20 boxes. Trump didn’t remove records from NARA. He only removed them from his White House to Mar-a-Lago and kept them safe in a secured locked room. Mar-a- Lago is like Fort Knox guarded by secret service around the clock, Trump’s army of private security guards, and a state of the art surveillance system. No one gets in to remove any records. These criminal allegations are a disgrace!
7. The Democratic Biden administration, AG and FBI are guilty of the crimes of malfeasance in office and malicious prosecution against Trump. This is the worst, false political attack in U.S. history.