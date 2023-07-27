Have you ever seen such a den of Democrat liars, cheaters, anti-Christian socialists as there are now in D.C.? They are a disgrace to humanity. Joe and his cronies have made us the laughing stock of the world!
I watched some of the hearing of the whistleblower testimony on Joe and Hunter. The hearing was about two criminals, Joe and Hunter. Also, I noticed when the Dems were called on, all they talked about was Trump, which had nothing to do with this hearing. It was about Joe and Hunter. The only words they know are “Trump,” “racist” and “white supremacists.” It must be awful to fear Trump more than the Lord. Joe had to use the cheat card when he met the chief from India.
Now, on another topic, during the censorship hearing, the Dems bashed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (a Dem) and wouldn’t let him defend himself. This far left liberal bunch of anti-Americans should be booted out of our country.
We are losing more freedom every day. You better fight WOKE, AI, Cancel Culture, etc.
We do have an expert on AI. She was the border czar and has done a great job. Although she had no idea where it was. She thinks AI is artificial insemination. We sure have some dandies running our country (into the ground) — Joe, Harris, Pelosi, Nadler, Schumer, Kerry, Garland, Yellon, Mayorakas, Wray, Milley, etc.
The Dems were complaining about how much money was spent investigating Biden. How much have they spent on Trump investigations over the last seven years?
If you don’t vote Red, one day you will wake up under communist rule. Don’t you worry about your kids and others? Shame on you! Lord have mercy.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg