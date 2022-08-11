Both President Biden and I got COVID this week. President Biden had a great week in spite of COVID.

Over half a million American jobs were added, meaning more Americans are employed than ever in American history. Unemployment is at its lowest point in 50 years at 3.5 percent, with 528,000 jobs added. That’s almost 10 million jobs added since Biden took office. In that time, 642,000 manufacturing jobs were created. “Make it in America” has been the goal and it’s working.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos