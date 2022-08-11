Both President Biden and I got COVID this week. President Biden had a great week in spite of COVID.
Over half a million American jobs were added, meaning more Americans are employed than ever in American history. Unemployment is at its lowest point in 50 years at 3.5 percent, with 528,000 jobs added. That’s almost 10 million jobs added since Biden took office. In that time, 642,000 manufacturing jobs were created. “Make it in America” has been the goal and it’s working.
Incidentally, Biden stood up to China when Leader Pelosi went to Taiwan. Sadly, they were used to winning arguments with the previous American president and their reaction proves their disappointment.
The federal deficit went down by $1.7 trillion this year. Including last year, it’s down over $2 trillion. Every one of the previous president’s four years, the deficit went up.
Al Queda leader Zawahiri was killed, and two important bills were passed to help Americans — the PACT Act to help veterans exposed to poisons during their time serving our country (some Republicans were shamed into supporting this by comedian Jon Stewart, and this issue is not funny!), and the CHIPS Act to get more computer chips made for cars, phones, etc. Gasoline prices also continued their over 50 day slide, down by about a dollar from highest prices.
Then there was the huge debate on the Inflation Reduction Act that finally passed, after Republicans cut $35 insulin prices out of the bill. Republicans spent 20 hours opposing things like cutting the deficit, taxing corporations that make over $1 billion a year by only 15 percent. (What do you pay in taxes? Many of them paid nothing last year.). Republicans also opposed allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, something Democrats have wanted to do for decades. It passed the Senate!
I’m excited that the bill included the largest climate and energy investments in history. I’d like to get more energy efficient windows, and this bill may make that more affordable for me.
I sat around sniffling and gained a few pounds during COVID. President Biden has been getting stuff done to help Americans. For your own sake, please vote Blue!