I would like to thank Redbank Valley’s athletic director Matt Darr and the Redbank Valley School District for recognizing Iris Reitz at halftime of the girls’ basketball game on Friday night, March 10.
The achievement of bringing home a gold medal on March 5 for the entire state of Pennsylvania in girls junior high wrestling, and the first girl in Redbank Valley’s history to obtain gold, is a huge personal accomplishment, as well as bringing honor and recognition to Redbank Valley High School and the entire community.
Unfortunately, this news did not receive the honor it deserved in our local newspaper. History making news is deserving of front page coverage, as a first-time ever event will never occur again.
JODY SMITH
Hawthorn