Labor Day is around the corner — the day recognized nationally in 1894 to honor those who work in this country. Then, people labored six days a week, 12 hours a day. Workers wanted change. They paraded. They protested. They organized, and gradually the workweek was reduced to the standard 40 hours of today.
It was the labor of essential workers that kept this country moving when COVID-19 began to spread here in 2020. We owe a debt of gratitude to the essential workers who kept the grocery shelves stocked, transported the things we need and want, staffed our hospitals, collected trash and garbage, and did the hundreds of everyday jobs we take for granted. They risked their own health to keep this country moving.
So, on this Labor Day weekend, as we enjoy our picnics and barbecues, give thought to and thank those essential workers who have helped us through the past year. And when the push comes to pay these essential workers an adequate wage, get on the bandwagon. Every worker deserves adequate pay.
CAROLE A. BRIGGS
Brookville