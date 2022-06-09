Do Biden and his cronies think that American citizens can’t see what these liberal socialists are up to? Biden blames Putin, Trump, the Republican Party and everyone but himself and his socialist cronies.
The first mistake the Dems made was rigging the election to get Biden in as president. The second was giving Biden a pen to sign executive orders to do away with everything the greatest president, Donald Trump, did to make America great. No inflation, cheaper gas prices, food was cheaper (no empty shelves), diesel fuel was cheaper to keep truckers delivering our food and needs, no open borders (to get voters for the Dems), no threats from other countries that hate us. Now we are called wimps. Thanks, Joe!
In case you don’t realize it, the economy is going to get worse, utilities are going to raise bills, the food shortage will worsen and America as we knew it will be hell on earth. Thanks, Biden for destroying the USA.
First get rid of Biden and his socialist vice president, his cabinet, all Dem liberal governors, mayors and judges that are running states that have killings, robberies, burning, etc. Where there is no law — Chicago, Philly, California, Portland, etc. Where judges release criminals right back on the street.
The president is using these mass shootings for gun laws and gun confiscation. Would someone tell Biden that an AR-15 is not a long rifle? Tell him also guns don’t kill people, could the killers have mental problems? Could someone have dropped the ball, Joe?
They want our guns to make it easier to take over the USA and make it a socialist country so they can control us. Remember when Harris went to West Virginia to shut down the coal mines? She called them land mines. Sure a lot of low IQ trying to run this country. Also, Harris has a fund to get criminals out of jail. Isn’t that a little like being treason? Also, items were found implicating Jim Biden was in with Joe and Hunter. Of course if you’re a liberal, there’s no law to convict you. Just like Hillary’s attorney Sussman. He got off free because three donors and one associate was on the jury and there was a liberal judge. Didn’t the judge question them before they were picked? Another cheating to win.
Newsmax Magazine states the Mexican drug cartel is bringing fentanyl from China across the border killing thousands of Americans every year. Way more than guns. Biden has not said one word about the border problem because of his Chinese buddies. Could it be a plan to kill Americans with drugs, take away our guns and take control of everyone’s lives? It would be a cake walk if they took everyone’s guns.
Here’s an idea Biden: Take all the body guard’s guns, yours, Pelosi’s, Schumer’s, Harris’, O’Roukes’, Nadler’s, Schiff’s, and all you socialists and see if you feel safe. Don’t forget, we bleed the same as thee.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg