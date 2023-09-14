What is the truth about the criminal charges filed against former President Trump in Georgia?
Crimes are divided into two parts: an Actus Reus (criminal act or conduct) and a Mens Rae (criminal mind or specific intent). Crimes punish conduct that causes specific harm done by people who intend to cause that specific harm. Did Trump’s intent on questioning the election results in Fulton County, Georgia and his conduct by investigating the election, cause harm to the Georgia election results? No. The final results stayed the same. Trump lost. Therefore, no crimes were committed by Trump because no harm was done.
Many Americans are unaware that every citizen has the right to question and investigate an election. Recently, Hillary Clinton questioned Trump’s victory over her in 2016 when she produced the Steele dossier that claimed Trump colluded (fraud) with the Russians to rig the election. Robert Mueller conducted a criminal investigation for 2 1/2 years and found nothing. No criminal charges were filed against Hillary, her attorneys, and her investigators for their investigating and producing the false Steele dossier.
Fulton County (Atlanta) is a Democratic stronghold with a Democratic DA, Democratic judges, and a jury pool overwhelmingly Democratic. Trump did not go to Fulton County. Trump sent his lawyers and investigators to investigate, just like Hillary did. All were charged with criminal conspiracy. Criminal conspiracy is an agreement to do an illegal act. Questioning the results of an election and investigating for fraud are not illegal acts. Trump’s charges are false. No criminal charges should be filed against Trump because Hillary wasn’t charged in 2016.
The real criminal conspiracy was done by the corrupt Democratic Biden administration conspiring with two local Democratic DAs and one Democratic federal prosecutor to bring four different sets of false criminal charges against Trump. All were brought in Democratic strongholds of Manhattan, N.Y., Washington, D.C., Miami-Dade County, Fla., and Fulton County, Ga. to destroy Trump’s current Presidential campaign. The corrupt Democratic DAs, prosecutor, and Attorney General Garland should be jailed and disbarred.
What a miscarrage of justice to Trump and the American people.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City