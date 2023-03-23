I was driving around Clarion County the past few weeks and realized just how little vegetation there is. It’s a bit unnerving when we realize that we are not immune from the horrible weather that has hit California the last decade. It was 12 degrees here a few nights ago! Climate crisis is real, and there is a very real chance that as warm as it has been on some days this winter, it can go that much higher this summer.
There are remarkably few trees or shrubs in many places — just acres and acres of mowed grass. Trees moderate temperatures in the surrounding area and help to mitigate the climate crisis we are inevitably facing. If we get years of drought in the future, our chances of planting trees and having them survive are quite likely disappearing.
It makes me so sad when someone moves into a house and immediately cuts down the trees, and I see it happen over and over. It’s about caring for each other, for wildlife, for our country, for our future.
I’ve planted thousands of trees at my house. It’s easy, quick and something you can do now to help our world. It can be free if you just move seedling trees crowded together into more open areas.
Ever wondered why the wealthy areas in cities have lovely vegetation? It sure would be a change for the better for Redbank Township. Please take this opportunity to make a positive change for our future.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport