The Friends of the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library would like to thank the Southern Clarion County Regional Police for hosting and organizing the Southern Clarion County Community Days celebration for Rimersburg
The Friends of the Library were able to participate in the celebration on Sunday, Aug. 13 by selling cookies during the car show. The weather was beautiful and the car show was well attended by many. Our Friends group had a very successful cookie sale.
We want to thank all of the cookie bakers in Rimersburg who donated their time and expertise to make a variety of cookies. Without the help of the community of volunteers, our Friends group couldn’t provide so many cookie choices. The money we collected goes to support all the activities and programs at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library.
The staff at the library does a phenomenal job. Be sure to stop in the library and find out about the programs, services and materials available to our community.
Our Friends group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. in the Community Room, except in December. Our group has established a used book store in the upstairs of the library where you can find almost any kind of nonfiction and fiction books for children and adults for the price of $1 per bag of books. The hours of the used bookstore are the same as the library.
On Sept. 12 there will be free doughnuts and coffee all day when you purchase a bag of books for $1. The Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. That same day, the Adult Book Club meets at 10 a.m. to discuss “Maid” by Stephanie Land, and at 11 a.m. the Friends of the Library will meet. You are welcome to attend these events.
The officers of the Friends of the Library are Debbie Clark, President; Susan Scott, vice president; Sandy Traister, treasurer; and Joanne Hosey, secretary.
JOANNE HOSEY
Secretary,
Eccles-Lesher
Friends of the Library