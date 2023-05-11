I am so thankful graduation is almost here! Now, maybe the regular kids can get a break from the bullies.
Apparently there is just not enough time during the day to bully, so some choose to do it on the weekends via social media. You know who you are. Thank you very much for not only approaching people’s appearances, but their health issues as well.
I attended the promenade Saturday evening and was very excited for the nice young woman who was crowned queen. I’m so glad none of the mean girls made it.
As you embark into your adult lives, I truly hope you develop some empathy and compassion for others. If you don’t, you may get back some of your nastiness in spades.
Lift up that rug, Jerry Sandusky; someone go get the broom! I’m sure the next generation of bullies are on the way.
CATHY HAINES
New Bethlehem