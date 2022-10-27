Election day so close, and it is necessary for every American to scrutinize the facts and fiction brought to us through truthful or biased news media and, most of all, politicians. In less than two weeks we will have made a major decision on which way we will go as a nation; either continue down the road to a certain “hell” called socialism/communism where the end game will destroy this nation, or we will make an about face and return to how the founders of this nation intended, and the positive ways we have led the world for over 250 years.
The news media is predicting a “red wave” and in most categories by double digits. And for the sake of the nation it will happen. Socialist Democrats have had all of their eggs in one basket for years, using the killing of unborn infants and racism as their trademark; however, the Biden administration has given rise to much more important things to Americans that will supersede abortion and racism.
Biden has had zero successes to date in his term. Here are some of the absolute abject failures of his presidency so far. First is the incredibly stupid termination of our energy independence by stopping production of the Keystone XL pipeline, and termination of gas and oil leases. Only a fool would jeopardize a nation for political gain! No politician should have the unilateral power to indiscriminately bring this nation to a halt and compromise our safety.
Second only to losing our energy independence is the southern border. Opening the southern border to a nonstop flow of over five million illegal aliens is treasonous, and only for the purpose of flooding the nation with future Democratic voters. Biden, Harris and Mayorkas turned a blind eye to the illegals, and if there is any justice, all three will be impeached in January 2023.
The very messy and abrupt withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan that cost us 13 service members, Bagram Airbase and $85 billion of state of the art military weaponry. Afghanistan returned to hostile control by the Taliban within weeks afterwards.
Crime is rampant in our major cities controlled by Democrats. The idea of “de-funding the police” will haunt the Socialist Democrats for decades to come. If the election goes as predicted, and we return to normalcy when criminals are punished according to their misdeeds, the crimes will drop. In major cities the reinstatement of “stop and frisk” will be necessary to get the thugs and illegal weapons off of the streets and subways. A simple fix for sure, and support will come from the majority of the citizenry for the measures to employ the practice.
COVID mandates have come and gone, but they left massive destruction in their wake. The mandates are no longer politically useful when the public finally used commonsense and just ignored the politicians, but the public will be cautious forevermore when government tries to interfere with science and their personal health.
Lastly, but not least, is inflation. No explanation needed here. The entire discourse that our planet is enduring can be traced back to two events, the first being the very questionable outcome of the 2020 election, and the stupidity of Joe Biden’s first formal unilateral executive order to discontinue energy independence. That specific action has had a snowball effect that set the entire planet into chaos, and America can do something about it on Nov. 8. This election will just be the stepping stone for the Nov. 5, 2024 election.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora