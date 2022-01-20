Over the last couple months there have been many cries from local Democrats, as well as some Democratic politicians in Washington, to abolish the filibuster.
In order to determine whether or not to abolish the filibuster, we must understand its purpose. The filibuster is a tool or political procedure that has been in existence since Roman times. It became popular in the U.S. Senate in the 1850s and is meant to be utilized, as needed, to ensure the Senate’s policy-making power remains balanced and fair. It is also meant to ensure that legislation passed is in the best interest of the American people. Since the early 1970s, senators have been able to use a Silent Filibuster. A group of 41 or more senators simply threaten a filibuster, forcing the senate majority to drop the call for a vote. The mere threat of a filibuster silences debate and removes the incentive to work toward a compromise. This is called cloture and sometimes it is unobtainable.
As you know, there are two parties, the majority and the minority. I’d be willing to bet that your party, depending on election results (Independents excluded), has switched from one to the other from time to time. The minority sings the praises of the filibuster as their protector against the power of the majority. The majority sees it as a tool used for partisan obstruction. Either way, the right of unlimited debate in the Senate, including the filibuster, has been a key component of the Senate’s unique role in the American political system.
There are two ways in which to break a filibuster. The first way is to gather 60 votes opposing the filibuster, including votes from the minority party, if needed. The second is the “Nuclear Option.” The American people should be extremely wary of anything using the word “nuclear” in its title, and the Nuclear Option is no exception. It allows for a simple majority vote to override a filibuster and pass legislation.
Former Senate Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid used the Nuclear Option to enable the confirmation of executive branch positions to include cabinet and non-Supreme Court justices. This set precedence, and four years later Senate Republicans used the Nuclear Option to allow former President Trump to appoint Supreme Court justices. These are both prime examples of the misuse of political power for the individual party’s own gain.
In 2017, both parties agreed that the filibuster was an important political tool and signed a letter promising to preserve the right of the Senate minority to delay or block legislation. Some of the most notable of the 30 Democratic signatures belong to Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders. Now these same notable Democrats have expressed their support in reforming or ending the filibuster. I wonder why? I wonder why in 2017, when the Democrats were the minority party, the filibuster was just fine, but now it’s not. What has changed? Have the desires of the politicians in Washington changed from caring about America and its strength to caring about their political party and its strength? Have the parties lost their desire to debate and their incentive to work together, and even compromise at times, for the good of the American people? It sure seems that way.
We are all different, God made us this way. It’s okay to think differently, have different ideas and opinions. It’s also okay to voice those opinions regardless of what party you belong to. It’s actually downright healthy for us personally, and for the growth and development of America. I would love to see our Washington politicians, on both sides of the aisle, stop, think, step back, and take a good hard look at their desire for political dominance. I would love for them to open their eyes and truly see how their actions and decisions are affecting our country. Our country is being torn apart, bit by bit and piece by piece. We are becoming weak. The sayings, “United we stand, divided we fall” and “Divide and conquer” have never rung more true than they do today.
We as Americans, for the sake of survival, have got to put our petty differences and name calling to bed. We’ve got to have love and compassion for one another. We’ve got to respect our neighbors and their differences of opinion. We’ve got to stand together and stand strong for the good of our country. We have enemies in the lurch just waiting to pounce, and they are watching very closely.
I guess the argument over abolishing the filibuster really boils down to gaining control and power — and using that control and power to accomplish a given party’s agenda. We as Americans cannot afford to have that happen. Overriding the minority’s ability to voice their objections is detrimental to our country’s welfare. Abolishing the filibuster will result in shaving another sliver off the American chopping block. We have so much at stake, and this is just a fragment of a very complex matter.
RAY ISHMAN
Porter Township