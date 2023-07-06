Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of abolishing the practice of “affirmative action” in the selection of college students with a 6-3 decision. The idea was extreme overreach through executive order (E.O.11246) by President Johnson in 1965, and perhaps at the time, the underlying motive was to garner votes. Though this decision was about college student enrollment, it would be realistic to think that this ruling will proliferate through legal procedures into government, private and public sector employment, the military and a myriad of entities.
Chief Justice John Roberts declared, “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” A very basic statement, but it speaks volumes.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that affirmative action is also discrimination, calling the policies “rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular race mix in “Harvard and UNC’s “entering classes.” Those policies “fly in the face of our colorblind Constitution and our nation’s quality ideal.” In short, they are plainly and boldly unconstitutional. Thomas also wrote that policies like affirmative action are “leading to a world in which everyone is defined by their skin color, demanding ever-increasing entitlements and preferences on that basis.”
In 2003, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor upheld affirmative action as justifiable, while she opined that “25 years from now...it will no longer be necessary.” Wise beyond her years, Justice O’Connor realized that affirmative action would outlive its usefulness.
Of great importance is the 14th Amendment that granted citizenship to all persons “born or naturalized in the United States,” including formerly enslaved people, and provided all citizens with “equal protection under the laws.” It is always the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights that impedes the grandiose goals of the left.
Affirmative action, born out of guilt, envy and political correctness. The concept may have inadvertently produced the opposite effect than was intended, and it had the perception of reverse discrimination. Minority students would be accepted under a lower threshold in an Ivy League school with a lower SAT score than Asians or whites. In this situation, many of those placed by affirmative action find themselves overwhelmed and unable to compete. In contrast, the displaced Asian or white student attends an uninspiring school lacking in broad curriculum choices, and their scholastic potential may never be attained.
With the absence of affirmative action, freshman students will see their new classmates in a different light, and know they have legitimately earned their seat in the class. Those who have chosen their major course will no longer question whether their peers are up to the challenge because the appointment is based on their merit, not the color of their skin. There may be strong animosity at first, but it will wane over time.
Pew Research Center published a study on March 2, 2023 titled, “Facts About the U.S. Black Population.” In 2021, there were an estimated 47.2 million people who self-identified as Black, making up 14.2 percent of the nations population. Blacks consistently make up approximately 12 percent of the student population in colleges which is a better ratio than whites. Whites make up 58.9 percent of the U.S. population; however, they make up 51.6 percent of college enrollment.
Should the government mandate any rules to employers, schools or any organization on what race that you employ or educate? So, why would you believe that government should set quotas on who pilots your airplane, teaches your children, serves in the military, wears a blue uniform and patrols your streets, or performs surgery on you?
Government should play no role in picking winners or losers. With “affirmative action” in the rearview mirror, we can return to a competitive colorblind “merit” based society.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora