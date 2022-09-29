In poker terms, Putin is all-in. That’s how Finnish President Niinistö described the actions of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during a recent CNN interview.
Being “all in” in poker leaves two options when the hand is done: you double your money, or you lose it all. So, when Putin rattles his nuclear sabers, as he is doing now, the world needs to heed his rattlesnake-like actions.
This is no joke, as Russia is the largest country in the world with more nuclear weapons than any other, including the United States.
Somewhat jokingly, when asked about the situation regarding the 800-plus mile border Finland has with Russia, President Niinistö said the border has been calmer now than in years.
This suggests Putin is putting all his eggs in one basket as he is determined to use most of his armed forces in the Ukraine area to wage a war that has been brewing since 2014 when Russia was unable to maintain Putin’s puppet, President Yanukovych of Ukraine, because the people revolted as they wanted to join the European Union and get out from under the Russian thumb. Putin seemed to hold it together until COVID-19 became a world issue and the pandemic isolated him.
We in the West need to understand that if Putin becomes further unhinged, as a dictator he could indeed start WWIII simply because if he uses a nuclear weapon, we would be forced to act. Two nuclear bombs took out Japan during WWII. Putin’s Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear weapon in the world, is 2,000 times more powerful than the one we dropped on Nagasaki, Japan.
Sergey Lavrov, Putin’s Foreign Minister, is the one former President Trump invited into the Oval Office with Russian reporters and no United States personnel at all, and joked about firing the head of the FBI, James Comey. Lavrov, at a U.N. Security Council meeting last week, did as Putin orders him to do — he lied about what is occurring in the Ukraine. And after his speech, he left the Security Council so as not to hear the criticism from the body. The next world war will be the “last war” as it will wipe out humanity, one expert has warned, saying nuclear arsenal has changed the face of warfare.
When that statement was made, it was also thought that Russia was too stable to push the “Red Button.”
Today, in this poker game of “Risk it all to rule the World,” a further unhinged Putin could start a war that would end all wars, and perhaps most, if not all, of humanity!
The United States’ form of government was put in place to stop mad men such as Putin from such destruction. And although former President Donald Trump continues to undermine our system of government with his “cowardice” as Dick Cheney labeled him, for lying about losing the election, the bigger crisis now is losing our entire world as we know it, all because the world has been infected with Fox Pox.
This is no joke, as America has been eroding ever since Roger Ailes approached Rupert Murdoch to start Fox News in the United States. It has split this country in two.
Can Putin be subdued? Will the once highly regarded elections in the USA be considered trustworthy again? Who can know. But know this: if you put your name by your vote, then at least that counts, and will be forever notarized historically, regardless of who you choose to save democracy, or destroy it!
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg