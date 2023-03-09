Recently, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the classy second-term Congress member from Georgia, mentioned that she was sick of “woke” ideology being shoved down her throat, and she and other conservative right wing Republicans needed a “safe place” in which to hide from “wokeness.”
Like many people, I have struggled to understand what it means to be “woke” and, more importantly, whether or not I may be “woke.” A few years ago, my definition of “woke” was a slangy derivative of “not sleeping.” Now I fear the word has a whole new meaning, and I believe it has something to do with tofu.
As I understand it, “woke” means that you like avocado toast and if you see it on a menu, you might order it and forego the caloric content of animal fat in bacon and eggs. “Woke” apparently also means that you might consider buying an electric car because you’re sick of stinking like gas for two days after you fill your tank. If you are the least a bit conscientious, you might convince yourself electric cars might better preserve the ozone layer. I think being “woke” also means you may have considered getting a COVID vaccine or booster shots, or may have ordered tofu in a Chinese restaurant. As I see it, not being “woke” means you are eating, driving and treating the same way you did 50 years ago and you would probably prefer being transported back to the 1950s, where your father running a vacuum cleaner was but a gleam in your mother’s eye.
But what I really don’t understand is the terror and downright fear in the eyes of Republicans by perceived “wokeness” or people they consider “woke.” Why do they care if I eat tofu, consider buying an electric car or whether or not I got a COVID vaccine?
When I was a teenager, my mother used to tell me what to do and not do. I listened. But when I became an adult, she left me alone and I made my own decisions.
As a grown-up, I make decisions that are best for me, are private, and I couldn’t care less if you make different decisions than I do. Want to carry guns, eat flesh, drive a big truck? Be my guest. I will not feel prejudice toward you. But I do resent Marjorie Taylor Greene telling me I am shoving my preferences down her throat.
Well, it looks like I might be “woke” after all, because I think Marjorie Taylor Greene would be happier in the 1950s before women had the chance to become members of Congress. For now, I think I’ll go make a piece of avocado toast. I can make two, if you’d like one, Mr. Fred Shick.
LYNN RAMSEY
Lawsonham