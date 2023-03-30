Are you tired of it yet? Are you tired of the name calling, the lies, the labeling of our America as “wimpy, third world,” while President Biden has created 800,000 manufacturing jobs and passed the CHIPS and Science Act, U.S. federal statute enacted by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 9, 2022?
The act provides roughly $280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States, not in China. At least three Chinese balloons came spying on the USA during the previous losing president’s term. President Biden ordered the one seen in his term shot down almost immediately, and it was accomplished when the authorities in charge felt it was safe and the Chinese equipment was most salvageable.
Democrats have been getting work done for Americans. Twelve million new jobs have been created so far. A quote from the State Department: “The bottom line, again, is that the U.S. approach to the PRC (China) remains calm, resolute and practical. We will stand up for our values and interest while managing this relationship responsibly and maintaining open lines of communication.”
America is in good hands. President Biden is getting things done for Americans, in spite of the House, now controlled by the GOP, essentially doing nothing but investigation after investigation.
I’m tired of the the constant agitation and propaganda from the GOP. It’s a common fascist tactic, to muddy the waters, so we can’t see the truth. Facts matter. Truth matters.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport