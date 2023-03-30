In reference to Mr. Bill Strong’s letter of March 9: I almost agree with him, for the first time in over 20 years. Biden very well may not win another term. He may not even run again.
Although he has done an outstanding job in office, his major qualification in the last election was that he is not Trump. America has never wanted Trump. He was rejected by a large margin in 2016. His supported candidates lost heavily in 2018, he was rejected again by an even larger margin in 2020, and his supported candidates lost heavily again in 2022. Perhaps if the Republicans ran qualified candidates instead of weirdos like Mastriano, Oz, MTG, Boebert, Gaetz, DeSantis, Walker, Jordan, etc., they’d have better outcomes.
We’re looking forward to a replay of the 2016 primary when the Republicans offered a veritable clown car on the debate stage. The only rational person on that stage was John Kasich. I can’t say I agree with his politics, but he was at least sane. I felt sorry for him as he repeatedly cried out, “This is nuts. What are we doing here?”
On the other hand, the Democrats have a strong stable of qualified candidates ready to step up. If Biden is not the choice of the people in 2024, the Democrats (including Biden) will gather together and back their candidate.
Do you see that happening on the right if Trump is not the choice? He and his lackeys (Bannon, Miller, etc.) will burn the Republican Party to the ground before they let that go forward.
And if they do run Trump again, be prepared to see him lose by an even bigger margin.
For those who only get their news from Fox, be aware that Fox is being sued for defamation by Dominion (the voting machine company). You won’t hear this on Fox, but in depositions, everybody involved — from Rupert Murdoch on down, including Hannity, Tucker and Perrine — testified under oath that they knew they were lying when they published the Big Lie about voter fraud. (Heck, the Fox vote tabulators were the first ones to call the election for Biden.) A judgement in the billions will bankrupt them all. Smartmatic is filing also. Murdoch’s testimony was that it wasn’t about red or blue — it was about green. If they told the truth, they’d lose viewers and advertising dollars. And, they couldn’t have that. The court has tons of text messages back and forth between them all from election night.
So, what’s your move Republicans? If you nominate Trump — and then he loses, again, as he surely will — will you just run him again in 2028? And then in 2032?
DAN CAREY
Sligo