This year’s Fourth of July holiday, called Independence Day, presents a special time for all Americans to remember our Declaration of Independence against the oppressive rule of England. Let us remember:
• America was founded by Christians based upon the truths of God’s word.
• America had no other religions or atheism. These early Christians included Pilgrims, Puritans, Quakers, German Dunkers, French Huguenots, Presbyterians, Roman Catholics, Baptists, Methodists, Dutch Antibaptist and Protestants.
• Christians, for the first time, set up a self-rule-type government by adopting the Mayflower Compact of 1620 which began, “In the Name of God.” This format led to our Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 and to the adoption in 1789 of our government Constitution to protect our God given rights and liberties. Christians brought our freedoms to America.
• The clear purpose of the First Amendment of our Constitution was to protect the Christian religion from any government interference or control. This protection of Christians lasted from 1789 until 1947 when a liberal-controlled Supreme Court in Everson vs. Board of Education unconstitutionally flipped this purpose by protecting the government from the Christian religion. There is no separation of church and state in the Constitution or in our history. Things have gone downhill since then. America is becoming a pagan nation.
• Our Forefathers established American priorities: first, God; second, Family; and third, America.
• Former President Eisenhower in 1955, when the words “Under God” were added to the Pledge of Allegiance said, “Without God, there could be no American form of government nor an American way of life.”
America is now under attack and control by ungodly secular people from within. Today, Americans who love America must declare America’s Independence from the tyranny of the ungodly, radical left, communist-controlled Democratic Party and the corrupt, criminal Biden administration. True Americans must pledge their lives to regain our freedoms and our Christian heritage.
As said by Nathan Hale, “I regret that I have only one life to give for my country.”
God Bless America, My Home Sweet Home!
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City