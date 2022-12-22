The Jan. 6 investigation is essentially done. That report is based on 1,200 witness interviews and depositions, based in part on over 10,000 tips from citizens. Hundreds of thousands of documents have been examined. Over 1 million pages of records of the facts were created. Over 100 subpoenas were issued. People are in jail now as a result of the domestic terrorist attack on our democracy. Nine hearings were publicly held, for all to see.
Americans will have access to an incredible amount of this information — facts, not propaganda. This has been a year full of propaganda — outright lies. This investigation of the facts is invaluable because truth matters. Propaganda, which caused this insurrection, still works its evil in many cases but it is lies.
We will hear a lot of lies (propaganda) as the next year opens about many issues. Keep in mind that the domestic terrorist attack on our Capitol was an attempt to take our American votes away, votes verified by over 60 lawsuits and many recounts. The Jan. 6 terrorist attack was a coup, a failed attempt to install the loser of the presidential election.
The facts are there for you now. Americans deserve justice. Americans deserve the truth. Facts matter.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport