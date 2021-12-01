“America’s Back.” This statement was made by the Demon-crat’s president, Biden. People that voted for this socialist should bury their heads in the sand to hide the shame he has put our great nation in. America is not back as he states; but he is right saying we are at the back of the pack. The USA was a powerhouse before he and his cronies took over.
President Trump had our military built up, we didn’t need OPEC, Trump had the USA as the top oil and gas producers in the world, low unemployment, freedom of religion, free to pray, freedom to speak, own guns, protect our homes, celebrate Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc. But Biden and his idiots want to do away with all this. Isn’t socialism and communism great to give up our rights just to be ruled by these advocates of the Devil Satan?
Just look at gas prices, food prices and now everything we had under President Trump is gone in the few months that this puppet and his string-pullers have done.
Biden appointed a woman as secretary of energy and what a piece of work she is. She and Harris are two blooming idiots. Both laugh at everything someone asks them. The AG Biden appointed is dumber than a two-pound hammer. I guess birds of a feather flock together — Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Garland, Nadler, Swalwell and all Demon-crats.
Pelosi appointed a new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 so-called disturbance at the U.S. Capitol. By the way, Pelosi and the U.S. Capitol police are hiding a reported 14,000 hours of video from that disturbance. Pelosi knew three to four days before this so-called riot and said nothing, so she could blame this on President Trump. What was the call about when Pelosi called Milley (the officer that told China if President Trump was going to start military action, he would warn them)? Why don’t you have Milley up for treason and court martial? Also, Pelosi, why didn’t you bring charges against Swalwell for sleeping with a Chinese agent? Why weren’t you and Chucky Schumer bad-mouthing people that didn’t wear masks when you two did exactly that? You Demon-crats are a disgrace to our great nation. I think it’s jail time for anti-Americans.
I never saw such babies as people so afraid of the great President Donald Trump.
Do you people think the Lord doesn’t know what you are doing? Lord have mercy on us.
Support law enforcement; remember, all lives matter.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg