The deadly disease spreading in America is not COVID-19/Delta Variant. Why? Because America reached herd immunity this May, eliminating the pandemic. The deadly disease is the Cancer of Communism.
Communism has spread to and is killing:
1. Our colleges by professors indoctrinating students with radicalism from Saul Akinsky’s Rules for Radicals (1971).
2. Our public schools by teachers unions brainwashing our children with the communist doctrine Critical Race Theory.
3. Our culture by liberalism destroying our Christian ethics, morality and integrity.
4. Our political system by seizing control of the Democratic Party.
5. Our financial stability by the Democratic Congress overspending $4.1 trillion and proposed spending of $3.5 trillion dollars (total $7.6 trillion) in just eight months, more than all spending in World War II, triggering skyrocketing inflation and economic collapse.
6. Our military by Commander in Chief Biden attempting a political withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan disgracefully killing 13 Americans and abandoning hundreds of Americans to be tortured and killed.
7. Our traditional family by indoctrinating women with radical feminism to “advance and empower woman,” destroying marriages and homes.
8. Our religious freedom by the Supreme Court mandating atheism as a religion and protecting it.
9. Our free society by physically and verbaling attacking any citizen who opposes the radical left socialistic agenda.
10. Our media by liberalism in networks and social outlets practicing censorship and broadcasting fake news.
11. Our free enterprise by forcing employees to get vaccinated or fired.
12. Our freedom of elections by committing fraud in the last Presidential election by using mail-in ballots without proper voter identification and rigged machine counting of ballots.
13. Our protection by allowing millions of illegal aliens including terrorists, criminals and sex offenders to cross the Mexican border.
14. Our Christian churches by forcing acceptance of homosexuality, transgenderism and sexual immorality under the false claim of eliminating social injustice.
15. Our Hope in One Nation Under God by demonizing Christians.
What is the cure? Make America Great Again by returning to our traditional values, following the truths of God’s word, and vehemently opposing this Communist/Democratic takeover of America.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City