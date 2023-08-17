Does Merrick Garland think everyone is a moron? We know why he put Weiss on as Special Council as Hunter Biden’s charges are ongoing. This is as bad and corrupt as it was when Mueller was appointed on President Trump’s investigation. Also, Mueller’s committee was all Democrats. The Jan. 6 committee was made up of all Democrats. These Dems are all corrupt socialists out to ruin our nation. Putting Weiss on as Special Council for Hunter Biden is like putting a fox in a hen house to watch over the chickens. Wray, Garland, Mayorakas, Schiff and all the Dems lied to congress under oath. Why aren’t these criminals in prison?
I heard a Dem the other day wanting to know how much longer the Republicans can carry on the Hunter case. They didn’t ask why they have been after Trump for over seven years. I thought you voted these people into office to work for our country, not to waste our taxpayer money when our country is going down the tubes.
Yes, the Dems and Biden are getting things done. We now have high inflation, gas is up to almost $4 per gallon. Your president is stopping all drilling. China and Russia are buying farms in the United States, putting windmills along the coast. (Are they killing whales and birds?)
One question I have on this stupid green deal: Why are thousands and millions without electric because of storms and fires? God bless these people! You Dems can stick your green deal. I can’t believe the big auto manufacturers fell for this garbage.
You better wake up and get these corrupt Dems out of all offices. God bless the USA. We need help to drain this swamp of corruption.
By the way, they are trying to take away President Trump’s freedom of speech. Now who is killing democracy?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg